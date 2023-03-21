The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week's new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of "Top Gun: Maverick" on Paramount+ and a TV show centered on an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard "The Night Agent" streams on Netflix. Apple TV+ has "My Kind of Country," in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists, while actor Mae Whitman, best known for her roles in "Parenthood" and "Good Girls," demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series "Up Here" for Hulu.

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

