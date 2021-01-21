FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Friends of Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has launched as a nonprofit organization to raise money and support the park in northeastern Kentucky.

The group's mission is simply to support the park however possible, said Scott Hill, president of the newly formed organization.

"A small group of us who are friends wanted to start this to support this wonderful state resort park, but we are asking the entire community to get involved," he said in a statement.

Membership is open to the public and the cost varies, but all donations are tax deductible.

Membership benefits include sharing ideas for the park, volunteering with activities and getting to know staff, the statement said.

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park in Greenup features a 225-acre lake, 28 miles of trails, a lodge and a campground, according to Kentucky State Parks website.

