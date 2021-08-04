NELSONVILLE, Ohio — A police officer responding to reports of shots fired in a southeastern Ohio town was killed when the SUV he was driving and two other vehicles collided, authorities said.
The crash in Nelsonville occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Scott Dawley, 43, a seven-year veteran of the Nelsonville force, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Another driver involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, while the third was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff Wednesday to honor Dawley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.