Ohio Shooting Officers
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 file photo, pedestrians pass a makeshift memorial for the slain and injured victims of a mass shooting that occurred in the Oregon District in Dayton, Ohio. The six officers who shot and killed an active shooter in Dayton 32 seconds after the man’s assault began have offered brief comments about that night for the first time. The officers’ remarks are coming on the eve of the third anniversary of the massacre that killed nine and wounded more than two dozen. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers who stopped a Dayton mass shooter three years ago said in first-ever public remarks Wednesday that their training kicked in almost immediately as they headed toward the sound of gunfire.

Most of the six officers on duty that night were relative newcomers to the department, but all said their instinct was to stop the threat as quickly as possible.

