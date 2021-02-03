FILE - This Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014 file photo shows Ohio senate candidate Cecil Thomas arriving at the Hamilton County Board of Elections, on the first day of early voting in Cincinnati. Thomas, an Ohio Democratic state senator said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 he left a committee hearing because so many members of the public weren't wearing masks. Thomas, a second-term lawmaker from Cincinnati, tweeted a picture showing several people in the Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee without masks. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File)