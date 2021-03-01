COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio will receive nearly 450,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week thanks to the approval of a third vaccine, and the state is expanding eligible recipients to people 60 and over, pregnant women, day care workers, and police officers, among others, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Mike DeWine said the state will receive 96,100 doses of the vaccine this week.
That will bring to 448,390 total doses available this week in Ohio including Moderna and Pfizer vaccines the state was already scheduled to receive.
The federal government has told Ohio that supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will dip after this week, though the exact number isn't known.
Supplies of the third vaccine will be distributed to hospitals, local health departments and more than 200 independent pharmacies statewide.
As the amount of vaccine expands in Ohio, the state is also adding close to a million people to the eligibility list beginning Thursday. Those with medical conditions such as Type I diabetes and ALS and those undergoing bone marrow transplants will now be eligible.
Eligibility was also expanded to funeral home workers, law enforcement officers including prison guards, probation officers, firefighters, pregnant women, and daycare employees.
People 60 and over will also be eligible starting Thursday after nearly a month in which the age limit was kept at 65 and older, a group of about 2 million people. Age continues to drive the state's eligibility decisions because the vast majority of deaths have come in older people, the governor said.
"Age is going to continue to be our dominant indicator," DeWine said.
DeWine said about 200,000 school employees received the vaccine ahead of Monday's deadline for the resumption of in-person learning, out of about 300,000 employees.
More than 1.6 million people in Ohio, or 14% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the state Health Department. Ohio now has about 1,200 vaccine locations, and the governor said an announcement is coming soon about more mass vaccination sites.
The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,733 new cases per day on Feb. 14 to 1,951 new cases per day on Feb. 28, according to an Associated Press analysis of date provided by The COVID Tracking Project.
Also Monday, DeWine made reference to the pandemic as he commemorated Ohio Statehood Day. Ohio became the 17th state of the United States of America in 1803, and March 1 is the day that the state's General Assembly met for the first time.
"Although year 217 was a tough one, we're on the road to a better 218th year," DeWine tweeted.
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said fewer residents are going to hospitals with COVID-19, positivity rates are dropping and the state just recorded a seventh straight week of declining cases.
Beshear presented a burst of positive news on the virus front during his daily briefing Monday, and said restaurants, bars and other businesses will be able to slightly increase capacity on Friday.
New daily case reports in Kentucky are down 72% in the last seven weeks, and on Monday the state reported the lowest number of daily cases, 509, since late September, the governor said. The positivity rate, a seven-day average, was at 4.8%, according to state numbers.
"These are numbers we haven't seen in months and months and months," he said.
More than 100,000 Kentuckians were vaccinated last week as vaccine centers received a surplus of doses after bad weather delays. The state has given a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 700,000 Kentuckians, the governor said.
The state reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
Beshear said several businesses that are welcoming customers at 50% capacity will be able to expand to 60% on Friday. That includes restaurants, bars, barber shops, retail stores, movie theaters and fitness centers.