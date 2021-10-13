HUNTINGTON — More than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,130 new cases, for a total of 255,778. There were also three new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 3,998.
There were 9,703 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (84), Berkeley (638), Boone (144), Braxton (60), Brooke (67), Cabell (455), Calhoun (28), Clay (31), Doddridge (60), Fayette (221), Gilmer (51), Grant (70), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (135), Hancock (152), Hardy (74), Harrison (652), Jackson (201), Jefferson (178), Kanawha (853), Lewis (99), Lincoln (138), Logan (150), Marion (472), Marshall (171), Mason (142), McDowell (144), Mercer (346), Mineral (176), Mingo (134), Monongalia (337), Monroe (45), Morgan (90), Nicholas (179), Ohio (168), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (30), Preston (286), Putnam (335), Raleigh (349), Randolph (81), Ritchie (61), Roane (87), Summers (20), Taylor (105), Tucker (31), Tyler (36), Upshur (125), Wayne (223), Webster (61), Wetzel (84), Wirt (41), Wood (471) and Wyoming (149).
Anti-vaccine bill
In Ohio, a House GOP bill limiting businesses’ ability to require the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment hit another roadblock Wednesday, with indications the measure may be unlikely to pass in its current form.
Under the legislation, employees who could show proof of COVID-19 antibodies, proof they run the risk of a negative medical reaction, or those who don’t want the vaccine for reasons of conscience, including religious convictions, would be exempt from employer mandates.
Though the bill is far more lenient than a previous measure that would have banned mandates for all vaccines — including for ailments like the flu — all major business and health groups opposed the legislation.
And while a plan was in place to rush the new version onto the House floor for a full vote Wednesday, that evaporated after Speaker Bob Cupp said there was still no agreement among majority Republicans on approving the measure.
“Just as there are widely differing views among Ohioans on this issue, it’s certainly not a surprise that there are varying perspectives among their legislative representatives as well,” Cupp, a Lima Republican, said in a statement.
It was the second time in two weeks Cupp halted action on the bill.
Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, has already signaled his disapproval of any bill regulating how private businesses can run their companies, further casting doubt on the legislation’s future.
The bill is one of several anti-mandate measures being considered by legislatures nationwide. GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers.
The Ohio legislation’s exemptions would also be available for employees and students at Ohio’s public and private schools, colleges and universities. Governments would be prevented from requiring proof of vaccination to enter locally or state-owned public facilities, which would include publicly funded sports stadiums.
A change proposed to the bill Wednesday would end or “sunset” those exemptions by Sept. 30, 2025, said Rep. Rick Carfagna, a Delaware Republican and bill co-sponsor.
“I think it’s the most sensible balance between honoring someone’s individual medical freedom while allowing the employer and the school to provide for public safety and public health,” Carfagna said Wednesday, minutes before Cupp stopped the bill.
The legislation does not prevent private businesses from requiring vaccination proof. In addition, employees of children’s hospitals and employees who work on hospital intensive care or critical care units would not be eligible for the exemptions to receiving the vaccine.
Legislative input
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has reached out to top lawmakers in seeking the Legislature’s collaboration on his proposal to use federal pandemic aid to reward front-line workers with bonuses.
The governor, in a letter dated Tuesday, asked that legislative leaders select six lawmakers — four Republicans and two Democrats — to join a work group to fill in details of his plan. Beshear wants to use $400 million in pandemic assistance to award the extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic. Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in the Legislature.
The legislators would join members of Beshear’s administration on the group. They would try to reach consensus on key issues — which professions should be included and the appropriate amount of payments, the Democratic governor said.
“Throughout each phase of the pandemic, brave Kentuckians showed up every day to perform essential work at the risk of harm to themselves and their families,” Beshear said in his letter.
His letter specifically mentioned nurses, police officers, firefighters, educators, grocery store workers and agriculture workers. Beshear referred to other workers last week when revealing his proposal.
In the coming months, Kentucky will receive about $1 billion in additional federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, the governor’s letter said.
Lawmakers will make the final decision next year on appropriating the federal assistance.
The governor said the bonuses would “recognize, thank and incentivize the brave essential workers” who by then will have “continued in their employment and fought this pandemic” for two years.
“We look forward to working in collaboration in seeking an approach that provides a positive incentive to all essential workers to continue their employment in the coming months, knowing they are appreciated and there is something to look forward to as we work to defeat this virus,” Beshear’s letter said.
On Wednesday, Beshear reported 2,380 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 26 more virus-related deaths. The state’s death toll from the virus rose to at least 9,210 since the pandemic began. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dropped to 8%, he said.
Beshear’s letter on essential-worker bonuses was sent to Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, both Republicans, and to the chambers’ top-ranking Democrats — Sen. Morgan McGarvey and Rep. Joni Jenkins. The letter was obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request. The Lexington Herald-Leader was the first to report on the letter.
Many Kentucky hospitals have struggled with chronic staffing shortages to treat an influx of coronavirus patients. Some prominent Senate Republicans urged the governor to call lawmakers into a special legislative session to direct immediate aid to hospitals to overcome staffing woes.
Beshear has said the federal money won’t be available until next year, when lawmakers are back in regular session. He’s hoping the promise of bonuses encourages health care workers to stay in their current jobs and resist any temptation to go elsewhere for higher pay.