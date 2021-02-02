FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — Groundhog Day won't have the pomp and circumstance at the West Virginia Wildlife Center this year.

While Tuesday's annual public celebration with French Creek Freddie has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state Division of Natural Resources still plans to let folks know what the furry critter predicts.

If the Upshur County groundhog sees his shadow, folklore says he returns to his burrow and six more weeks of wintry weather follow. If it's a cloudy day and he does not see his shadow, the prediction is for an early spring.

The DNR says it plans to post the results on its social media pages by midday.

