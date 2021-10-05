HUNTINGTON — A new federal report is showing the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report showed that COVID-19 vaccinations in Ohio may have helped prevent roughly 13,000 new COVID-19 infections, 5,300 hospitalizations and 1,800 deaths among seniors in the state during the first five months of 2021, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Health.
Nationally, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May, the release said.
“This report further puts numbers to something I have long said — vaccines save lives,” Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff said in the release. “COVID-19 has taken the lives of more than 22,000 Ohioans, has hospitalized more than 74,000, and has caused more than 1.4 million infections. The remarkable COVID-19 vaccines can help prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19, and will prevent dangerous variants from taking hold.”
Among the people in Ohio hospitalized with COVID-19 since January, more than 96% were not fully vaccinated, the release said.
COVID-19 vaccines are available around the state, and vaccination appointments can be scheduled at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Statewide, more than 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, with 217 deaths.
Positivity rate dropping
In Kentucky, 2,582 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday as the statewide test positivity rate for the virus dropped again, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The newly announced deaths included a 29-year-old Kentuckian, he said.
“While cases continue to decline, the delta variant is still impacting younger individuals, making it more important than ever for these age groups to get vaccinated and mask up indoors,” the Democratic governor said in a post on social media.
Among Kentuckians ages 25 to 39, 60% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state. The statewide vaccination rate is 52% among 18- to 24-year-olds. Nearly three-quarters of the state’s population 18 and older has received at least one dose.
The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for the coronavirus dipped to 9.13%, Beshear said.
The state’s death toll from the virus rose to at least 8,921 since the pandemic began.
More than 1,670 virus patients were hospitalized in Kentucky, including nearly 500 in intensive care units. Both figures were comparable to the prior day.
Deaths continue
In West Virginia, 864 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 246,408. There were also five new deaths reported, for a total of 3,774.
Among the deaths reported Tuesday were a 52-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man, both from Cabell County. There have been 232 virus-related deaths in the county.
There were 11,348 active cases statewide.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639) and Wyoming (132).