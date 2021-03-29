CHARLESTON — Schools in West Virginia's capital and surrounding Kanawha County reported the most coronavirus outbreaks since the start of the pandemic on Monday.
A total of 41 students and three staff members have been affected by outbreaks across seven schools, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
And in northern West Virginia, officials at East Fairmont High School announced that classes will be conducted remotely until April 6 due to a virus outbreak there, prompting all sports competitions to be called off.
Less than a week since Gov. Jim Justice announced the state's color-coded map of outbreak severity would no longer determine in-person school attendance, some counties are struggling to keep classroom doors open. Justice has left it up to local health and school officials to determine when outbreaks are severe enough to cancel activities.
The outbreaks come amid a bump in hospitalizations and cases statewide. Justice lifted capacity limits on businesses earlier this month and loosened restrictions on schools, keeping in place a mask mandate.
Positive coronavirus cases grew for the third consecutive week in West Virginia.
Confirmed cases hit 1,924 last week, up 16% from the previous week, according to state health records.
After the number of positive virus cases statewide peaked in early January at more than 8,000 per week, cases bottomed out under 1,300 for the week ending March 7 before rising again.
The number of patients hospitalized hasn't been updated since Friday, when there were 222, a 47% increase from March 13.
West Virginia's vaccination effort plans to target residents aged 16 to 29 with clinics at high schools and colleges. All residents aged 16 and over have been eligible for shots since last week.
Currently, over 29% of the state's total population is at least partially vaccinated, according to federal data. About 18% are fully inoculated against the disease that has killed 2,638 people so far. Four new deaths were reported on Monday.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said Monday it will provide vaccines to students aged 16 and up at eight high schools.
"We're changing our strategy to vaccinate in the groups where we continue to see COVID-19 spread," said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. "Unfortunately, we continue to see high numbers of cases and outbreaks in our schools, mostly related to sports, so that's one of the places we want to focus our efforts."
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department hosted a vaccine clinic at the Huntington Mall on Saturday that was open to any student and their family members, aged 16 or older. Superintendent Ryan Saxe said in a district-wide message Friday that he hoped students and their family members would “take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.”
Justice on Monday urged any West Virginian age 65 year and older still in need of a COVID-19 vaccine to call the state's vaccination hotline immediately.
“If you’re 65 and older and you’re still waiting on a vaccine, call the West Virginia COVID-19 hotline, the COVID-19 vaccine info line,” he said during a coronavirus briefing.
“Call that number. Please call that number."
Justice said with the amount of vaccines now coming into the state, appointments for residents 65 and older can be prioritized while still keeping eligibility open for everyone 16 and older. The vast majority of the state's virus-related deaths have been residents over the age of 65.
The state’s information hotline can be reached at 1-833-734-0965. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.