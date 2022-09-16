No. 1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0 Southeastern Conference) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Certainly, a loss of Georgia's No. 1 ranking and a dent in the Bulldogs march to a second straight national title as a loss to South Carolina would have many reassessing the team's championship capabilities. It would be a signature win for Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, in his second year as a head coach.
KEY MATCHUP
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett vs. South Carolina's defensive front. Bennett's had a couple of stellar outings so far, especially in the Bulldogs' opening beatdown of No. 25 Oregon. South Carolina's defensive line, thought to be more experienced and aggressive this season, has struggled so far in bringing pressure with just two sacks total against Georgia State and Arkansas.
Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) at No. 2 Alabama (2-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Alabama wants to clean up its act after a 15-penalty game against Texas, and to get its mostly quiet wide receivers going before entering Southeastern Conference play. ULM would love to give the Sun Belt Conference another huge upset after league teams toppled Notre Dame and Texas A&M last weekend.
KEY MATCHUP
Alabama's receivers against ULM's secondary. Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, Traeshon Holden and the other Tide pass catchers would love to make a statement and build confidence. They were ineffective in the first three quarters against Texas. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs is leading the team with 10 catches. Tyler Harrell and JoJo Earle have missed the first two games with foot injuries, so that certainly hasn't helped.
Toledo (2-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Rockets should give Ohio State a little more trouble than Arkansas State did last week. Toledo could be one of the best teams in the Mid-American Conference this year, but it's hard to get an accurate reading because blowout wins in the first two games came against overmatched competition. The Buckeyes got past then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener before squashing Arkansas State last week. The Buckeyes will work on fine-tuning their explosive offense ahead of next week’s Big Ten opener against No. 19 Wisconsin.
KEY MATCHUP
Ohio State’s passing game against Toledo's defense. The Rockets had a solid defense last year and are expected to again be among the MAC leaders. When it starts clicking, the Buckeyes offense can run up the score quickly. QB C.J. Stroud seems to be finding his touch.
Connecticut (1-2) at No. 4 Michigan (2-0), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
If Michigan wants to return to the College Football Playoff, it will have to finish off its non-conference schedule with a win over Connecticut. The Wolverines are 2-0 and averaging 53.5 points a game, and the Huskies don’t figure to offer much of a test. If they pull the upset, it would be a defining win for veteran coach Jim Mora.
KEY MATCHUP
UConn RB Nate Carter vs. the Michigan run defense. Carter has 414 total yards in three games, including 384 on the ground, which means he’s accounted for 41 percent of the Connecticut offense. He’s going to have to carry the load against a Wolverines rush defense that is allowing just 3.1 yards per carry.
Louisiana Tech (1-1) at No. 5 Clemson (2-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Clemson's spot in the national rankings and run back to the top in the Atlantic Coast Conference and national championship chase. The Tigers are gaining rhythm on offense, yet had holes exposed in their defense last week in a 35-12 win over FCS Furman. Louisiana Tech first-year coach Sonny Cumbie would have a signature win that would be a huge step for his building program.
KEY MATCHUP
Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei vs. Louisiana Tech's defense. Uiagalelei was a wildcard entering the season who has steadily gained confidence the first two weeks. He had perhaps his best showing in two years last week, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns to beat Furman. Louisiana Tech gave up 34 points a game last season, 12th in a 14-team Conference USA.
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The magnitude of Oklahoma-Nebraska is a fading memory for younger fans and players, but the two-game series set up for 2021 and ‘22 give old-timers a chance to reminisce about the days when these teams ruled the old Big Eight. For the Sooners, this is a sharpener for their Big 12 opener against Kansas State. They need to get out to a faster start than they did last week against Kent State, when they punted on their first four possessions. The Huskers are sure to be playing on emotion following the firing of Scott Frost. Interim coach Mickey Joseph is in charge.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma's run defense vs. RB Anthony Grant. The Sooners are allowing 2.3 yards per carry and have given up only three runs longer than 12 yards. Grant is the most consistent threat in Nebraska's offense. He's third nationally at just under 143 yards per game. If Grant is stymied, the Sooners can unleash a pass rush that has nine sacks in two games.
Fresno State (1-1) at No. 7 Southern California (2-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (Fox)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
USC is back in the top 10 for the first time since 2017 as it begins a stretch of three home games over the next four weeks. Fresno State faces a Pac-12 team for the second straight week and looks to bounce back from a 35-32 loss to Oregon State where the Beavers scored the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game.
KEY MATCHUP
USC QB Caleb Williams vs. Fresno State defense: Williams is second in the nation in completion percentage (79.6%) and is directing an offense averaging 53.5 points per game. The Bulldogs' defense is giving up 357 yards per game, which is in the middle of the pack nationally.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) at No. 8 Oklahoma State (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Oklahoma State has climbed to No. 8 in the AP Top 25, and although the Cowboys have had some rough moments, they are winning. That's more than can be said for many other teams that entered the season with playoff aspirations. The Cowboys look to keep things moving in the right direction in their final non-conference tune-up before Big 12 play.
KEY MATCHUP
Oklahoma State RB Dominic Richardson vs. UAPB's run defense. Richardson ran for 131 yards on a career-high 27 carries in last week's 34-17 win over Arizona State. He's also a threat out of the backfield, with six catches and 52 yards this season. He'll face a defense that has surrendered 163 yards rushing per game.
Youngstown State (2-0) at No. 9 Kentucky (2-0), Saturday, noon EDT (SEC Network)
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Youngstown State of the Championship Subdivision faces its first Southeastern Conference opponent after a 49-16 rout of Dayton. Fresh off earning its first top-10 ranking since reaching No. 8 in October 2007, Kentucky aims to stay sharp following its SEC road win at Florida. Wildcats coach and Youngstown, Ohio, native Mark Stoops also looks to beat his hometown team.
KEY MATCHUP
Youngstown QB Demeatric Crenshaw vs. Kentucky’s defense. The sophomore tied a school single-game record with five touchdown passes against Dayton and the Penguins broke the team mark with another by Mitch Davidson. Crenshaw faces a Wildcats defense that held mobile Florida QB Anthony Richardson to just 14-of-35 passing for 143 yards and intercepted him twice. One of those picks was returned for a 65-yard touchdown.
Missouri State (2-0) at No. 10 Arkansas (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Razorbacks finished a grueling two-game stretch to open the season with wins against Cincinnati and South Carolina. A victory against Missouri State would put the Hogs at 3-0 for the second straight year entering their rivalry game against No. 24 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.
KEY MATCHUP
Missouri State QB Jason Shelley vs. Arkansas secondary. Arkansas lost star safety Jalen Catalon for the season due to reconstructive shoulder surgery and nickelback Myles Slusher is questionable. He missed last week’s game against South Carolina due to injury. The Gamecocks looked to exploit the depleted Razorback secondary and passed for 376 yards. Shelley leads one of the most explosive passing offenses in the Championship Subdivision.
No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) at Washington (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Welcome to prove-it weekend for both Washington and Michigan State. The Spartans looked terrific in their first two games routing Western Michigan and Akron to open the season, but weren’t tested in a way that validated their No. 11 ranking. Their spot among the elite in the Big Ten would be confirmed with a win at Washington, which looks vastly improved in Kalen DeBoer’s first season as head coach. But like Michigan State, the Huskies had a soft landing to their schedule and the Spartans represent the first test of DeBoer’s tenure.
KEY MATCHUP
Washington's offensive line vs. Michigan State’s pass rush. The Spartans lead the country in sacks with 12. Washington has allowed only two sacks through two games. The Huskies are hoping left tackles Jaxson Kirkland will be ready to make his season debut and solidify the offense line, and give QB Michael Penix Jr. time to operate against the Spartans.
No. 12 BYU (2-0) at No. 25 Oregon (1-1), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX).
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
BYU is playing its final season as an independent and is set to join the Big 12 next season. The No. 12 Cougars are coming off a 26-20 double-overtime victory over Baylor last weekend. Under head coach Kalani Sitake, BYU is 20-5 as a ranked team. Against ranked opponents under Sitake, the Cougars are 7-9. The No. 25 Ducks rebounded after a season-opening loss to Georgia with a 70-14 trouncing of Eastern Washington last weekend. The win also put the Ducks back into the AP Top 25. Oregon has won 20 straight games at Autzen Stadium, third-longest streak in the nation. The Ducks have also won 29 straight nonconference games at home.
KEY MATCHUP
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall against Oregon's defense. Hall is 7-1 against Power 5 teams when he starts. He has six straight games passing for 250 yards or more, dating back to last season. Oregon's D held Eastern Washington to just 87 passing yards, the first time the Ducks have kept an opponent under 100 since 2017 at Wyoming.
No. 13 Miami (2-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (1-1), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Hurricanes look to improve to 3-0 and continue their strong start in the first season under coach Mario Cristobal. Texas A&M will try to get back on track after scoring just seven points on offense in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home.
KEY MATCHUP
RB Henry Parrish Jr. and Miami’s high-scoring offense vs. Texas A&M’s defense. Parrish has rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns as the Hurricanes have piled up 100 points in two games. Texas A&M is looking to improve this week after allowing Appalachian State to run for 181 yards and hold the ball for more than 41 minutes.
San Diego State (1-1) at No. 14 Utah (1-1), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Utes have a chance to win game No. 300 against Mountain West teams by beating the Aztecs. Utah was a member of the league before joining the Pac-12 in 2011. Since that switch, the Utes have gone 28-4 in nonconference games during the regular season. One of those losses was last year to the Aztecs in a three-overtime thriller (33-31). San Diego State lost to Arizona in the opener and bounced back last weekend by beating Idaho State, 38-7. Utah had a similar bounce-back, losing at Florida before routing Southern Utah 73-7 in a home opener. Utah boasts a 79-25 home mark under coach Kyle Whittingham.
KEY MATCHUP
Led by defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, the Utes held Southern Utah to just 85 total yards. That’s the sixth-fewest in program history. They also held the Thunderbirds to only four first downs. Tafuna played a big role with three tackles and an interception. The Aztecs enter the game averaging 360 total yards.
Akron at No. 15 Tennessee, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+/ESPN+)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Tennessee has no room for a letdown at this stage of the season, not with a chance at taking a three-game win streak into the Volunteers' home showdown with Florida to kick off their Southeastern Conference schedule. A win would be the Vols' first 3-0 start since winning the first five games of 2016. After opening the season with an overtime win against St. Francis (Pa.), Akron was manhandled by Michigan State. Surviving another Power Five matchup healthy and positive is key as the Zips prepare to dive into their Mid-American Conference schedule.
KEY MATCHUP
Tennessee generated just 91 yards on the ground against Pitt. That part of the Vols' offense has to be more effective. Defensively, Tennessee didn’t get a sack against Ball State. The Vols had four against Pittsburgh, so getting to the Akron quarterback will be a priority.
Texas Tech (2-0) at No. 16 North Carolina State (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
This is a nonconference power-conference matchup with the Wolfpack as one of the Atlantic Coast Conference favorites and the Red Raiders from the Big 12. N.C. State has won 11 straight home games since November 2020 and is facing a Texas Tech team that was picked to finish ninth in its 10-team league, but upset then-No. 25 Houston last week under new coach Joey McGuire.
KEY MATCHUP
N.C. State's defense against Texas Tech's offense. The Wolfpack returned 10 defensive starters from last year's team, which ranked 14th in scoring defense (19.7). The experience in that unit will be tested against a Red Raiders team that has the country's top passing attack (411.0 yards per game).
Texas State (1-1) at No. 17 Baylor (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (FS1)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Baylor wraps up its nonconference schedule looking to bounce back from a double-overtime loss at future Big 12 foe BYU. While the Bears have never lost to Texas State, they had to grind out a 29-20 win in the 2021 season opener in the only game in the series played in San Marcos. Since becoming an FBS team in 2012, the Bobcats are 0-9 vs. Top 25 teams and lost those games by an average margin of nearly 34 points.
KEY MATCHUP
Bobcats' running back Calvin Hill vs. Baylor's seven-man defensive front. The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Hill, a fourth-year sophomore, is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season and had a career-high 195 yards last week against FIU. That was the third time in his last four games with at least 100 yards rushing. Baylor is third in the Big 12 allowing 85 yards rushing per game and 2.7 yards per carry.
South Florida (1-1) at No. 18 Florida (1-1), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Gators look to bounce back from a 26-16 loss to Kentucky to open Southeastern Conference play. Florida is the only team in the country to start the season with consecutive games against ranked opponents. Coach Billy Napier’s group should get a reprieve against USF, which has lost 12 straight against ranked teams.
KEY MATCHUP
Florida QB Anthony Richardson versus one of the worst defenses in the country. Richardson came off the bench and torched the Bulls last year, running four times for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also completed all three of his passes for 152 yards and two scores. Richardson could use another dynamic performance after a confidence-crushing outing against Kentucky. USF ranks 125th nationally in total defense, giving up nearly 500 yards a game.
Liberty (2-0) at No. 19 Wake Forest (2-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (ACC Network)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Demon Deacons are considered one of the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference and want to keep building momentum ahead of next week's visit from No. 5 Clemson. The Flames are looking for a third straight 3-0 start, which has never happened before in program history.
KEY MATCHUP
Liberty's defense against Wake Forest's offense. The Flames are tied for third nationally with nine takeaways, six coming on fumble recoveries and three on interceptions in two games. They're facing a program that has traditionally taken care of the football under Dave Clawson as one of the Demon Deacons' keys to victory. Yet Wake Forest also ranked as one of the nation's top offenses last season and will have veteran quarterback Sam Hartman back from a blood clot that sidelined him for the opener.
No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) at Georgia Tech (1-1), 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Ole Miss faces its first road test of the season after opening with two home wins over lesser opposition. Coach Lane Kiffin is eager to see how a squad that relied heavily on the transfer portal will mesh on the trip to Atlanta. Georgia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak with last week's victory over FCS school Western Carolina, but coach Geoff Collins desperately needs a win such as this to fend off speculation about his future. The Yellow Jackets are just 1-9 against Top 25 opposition during his tenure.
KEY MATCHUP
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims vs. Ole Miss defense. Sims is considered the key to a turnaround season in Atlanta, but he's off to a sluggish start with an interception in each of the first two games. Sims completed just 8 of 17 for 100 yards against Western Carolina. Now he's facing an aggressive unit that has allowed just 13 points. Ole Miss ranks in the top 10 nationally in sacks per game (4.0) and forced turnovers (six).
UTSA (1-1) at No. 21 Texas (1-1), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Longhorn Network)
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Texas earned national praise for a close loss to powerhouse Alabama. A solid win keeps momentum going for the program before the Longhorns head into the Big 12 schedule A loss blows it all up. UTSA made a statement with last season's 12 victories and Conference USA championship. A win at No. 21 Texas would be the biggest in program history. The Roadrunners didn’t start playing football until 2011.
KEY MATCHUP
UTSA's patchwork offensive line vs. Texas' defensive front. Injuries have forced the Roadrunners to play musical chairs at tackle and now they must protect quarterback Frank Harris against a big, physical Longhorns defensive line that played its best game in years against Alabama.
No. 22 Penn St. (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
There's always the Big Ten versus Southeastern Conference theme. Penn State is trying to get its second road win over a Power Five team this season after winning the opener against Purdue. The Tigers have beaten weaker competition but barely survived against San Jose State. A team that dropped five straight games to end last season could use a win over a team like the Nittany Lions to convince skeptics that the Tigers have made significant strides.
KEY MATCHUP
Something has to give. Auburn has had one of the worst passing offenses in the nation so far, while Penn State has had trouble stopping the pass. The Tigers are averaging just 190 yards passing, 103rd nationally, while alternating quarterbacks T.J. Finley and Robby Ashford. The Nittany Lions rank 100th in defending the pass. Opposing offenses have averaged 264.5 yards per game through the air against them.
No. 23 Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU)
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Pitt makes a rare road trip to a non-Power Five school eyeing revenge after the Broncos stunned the Panthers 44-41 last year in Pittsburgh. The Panthers recovered from the upset to claim their first ACC championship, though the loss took them out of any remote chance of crashing the College Football Playoff. Those hopes are likely gone again after falling in overtime to Tennessee last week. The Broncos hung tough for three quarters at Michigan State in the opener before falling late. Knocking off a ranked Power Five team at home would give the program a serious boost heading into conference play.
KEY MATCHUP
Pitt's linebackers against Western Michigan QB Jack Salopek. The Broncos torched the Panthers for 517 yards of total offense last September, most of the yards coming as former QB Kaleb Eleby executed Western Michigan's run/pass option offense by freezing Pitt's linebackers with fakes then picked apart the Panthers secondary. Salopek, a redshirt freshman who grew up about 30 miles from the Pitt campus, shouldn't lack for motivation while facing the Panthers.