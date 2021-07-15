LORAIN, Ohio — A toddler sitting in his high chair was shot in the head when gunfire erupted at his family’s home in northeastern Ohio, authorities said.

Benjamin Richardson, 26, of Lorain, was charged with felonious assault in the shooting, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday in Lorain. It wasn’t known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.

Authorities said Richardson — who is believed to be a relative of the child — had been seen near the home with what was described as a shotgun just before the shooting occurred. No other injuries were reported in the incident, and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The child remained hospitalized Thursday. His name and further details on his condition were not disclosed.

Lorain is about 30 miles west of Cleveland.

