HUNTINGTON — Kentucky will increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations next week by expanding eligibility to adults 50 and older, with a more dramatic acceleration set for April, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The inoculation ramp-up will reach new heights in coming weeks, with Beshear making a commitment to open vaccine eligibility to every Kentuckian age 16 and older by April 12.
“We can’t have these things sitting in the freezer," the governor said, referring to vaccine doses. "We are in a race against these variants. We’ve got to get it out fast.”
The next phase of expanded vaccinations will start Monday when the 1C category will be widened to include Kentuckians age 50 and older. The segment has included people 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker.
Beshear said he hopes to open vaccinations to everyone age 16 and older before April 12.
The Democratic governor sounded upbeat about vaccine supplies as the state expands eligibility.
“I think by the end of May, every adult Kentuckian 16 and older who wants the vaccine will have received their first shot of hope,” he said at a news conference. “The projections that I have seen of supply coming from the federal government make that more than possible.
"And that's based on a significant portion of the population wanting the vaccine,” he added.
Beshear also announced that three new regional vaccination sites will open — two in Louisville and one in western Kentucky. That will raise the number of vaccination locations to 570 statewide.
The vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville will become the largest in Kentucky when it opens next month, he said. It will vaccinate up to 4,000 people per day based on available supply. Another location will open at Whitney Young Elementary in western Louisville.
In far western Kentucky, a regional vaccination site will open at the convention center at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park at Gilbertsville, the governor said.
The state has already administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines.
Meanwhile, the state reported 785 new coronavirus cases and 31 more virus-related deaths. Kentucky’s rate of positive cases fell to 3.23%, the lowest since July 3.
Kentucky's death toll, however, will increase based on an audit of deaths that occurred from November to the end of January. Beshear said the review confirmed an additional 604 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of that total, 417 were added to the state’s total virus death count Thursday, he said. The remaining 187 will be added in coming days, he said.
“Our commitment is to know the full devastation of this virus," the governor said. "And this won’t be the last audit that we do. And it won’t be the last time that we discover additional people who have passed away.”
In Ohio, coronavirus cases continue to slowly decline, but Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday he can't predict when remaining health orders might be lifted.
The Republican governor outlined the state's multipronged plan it's using to fight COVID-19, armed with hundreds of thousands of vaccines flowing into Ohio and a continuous increase of mass sites to administer them. He also acknowledged concerns that the state’s vaccine supply could exceed the number of residents willing to receive doses.
But while DeWine and health officials are happy with the direction of the virus in Ohio, the governor made it clear the state is still a ways away from the end.
“We are frankly in a race and we don’t frankly know what the enemy is doing,” DeWine said in a briefing Thursday. “But we do know from talking to the scientists and epidemiologists that they believe the variants are spreading in Ohio.”
In order to address the increasing variants, the state is currently administering 400,000 first doses of the vaccine each week. That number will be increased to 500,000 per week around March 29, when the state expands eligibility to Ohioans 16 years and older, DeWine said.
The governor directly connected the decrease in virus numbers to the state’s massive effort to vaccinate. But with more supply coming in, DeWine and other state leaders are running into vaccine hesitancy among certain groups, including the elderly and young people. Ohio is planning to address that with a number of TV and ad campaigns aimed at those individuals and their specific concerns around the virus.
“We continue to see the numbers trending downward, and that is great for everyone," he said. “We are making progress. But the battle has to be fought every single day.”
On Friday, the state will expand eligibility to Ohioans who are 40 years and older.
While the number of coronavirus cases per capita in Ohio continues to fall, it is happening at a pace that could still take weeks to reach the level needed to end health orders in the state, according to state data.
Those orders will be lifted once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, DeWine said March 4. Those orders would include the statewide mask order and limits on attendance at sporting events and indoor entertainment events.
Ohio saw 143.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday, according to newly released state Health Department figures. The number has dropped from 731 cases Dec. 3 to 445 cases Feb. 3, and to 155 cases last week.
Nearly 2.5 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio, or about 21% of the population, according to the Health Department. More than 1.4 million, or about 12% of the population, have completed vaccinations.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,801 new cases per day March 2 to 1,456 new cases per day March 16, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Research Project.
In West Virginia, 382 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, for a total of 136,716, and five new deaths, for a total of 2,570.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,296), Berkeley (10,143), Boone (1,657), Braxton (799), Brooke (2,042), Cabell (8,132), Calhoun (237), Clay (385), Doddridge (495), Fayette (2,829), Gilmer (724), Grant (1,142), Greenbrier (2,452), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (4,997), Jackson (1,705), Jefferson (3,770), Kanawha (12,504), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,303), Logan (2,858), Marion (3,822), Marshall (3,124), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,393), Mercer (4,313), Mineral (2,610), Mingo (2,222), Monongalia (8,376), Monroe (994), Morgan (953), Nicholas (1,294), Ohio (3,728), Pendleton (630), Pleasants (814), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,645), Putnam (4,383), Raleigh (5,049), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (708), Taylor (1,115), Tucker (510), Tyler (644), Upshur (1,732), Wayne (2,649), Webster (405), Wetzel (1,127), Wirt (364), Wood (7,280) and Wyoming (1,781).
Cabell County reported 394 active cases Thursday, while Wayne County reported 47.