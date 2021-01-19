Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Rain showers this morning with mostly cloudy conditions during the afternoon hours. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.