CINCINNATI — Vice President Kamala Harris promoted a range of benefits from public transportation Friday in an Ohio visit.

“Good transit equals vibrant communities,” Harris said.

The Democrat and Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator, Sherrod Brown, met with transportation and business leaders in a roundtable discussion hosted by the University of Cincinnati.

Harris said easily accessible public transportation helps connect workers with businesses, improves the local economy overall, allows working parents more time with their children, and enhances the community’s quality of life by connecting people to public attractions and open spaces.

The Ohio Republican Party criticized Harris for “hanging out at the Ohio-Kentucky border” instead of focusing on the migrant issues at America’s southern border.

Harris and President Joe Biden have been on the road talking up the ambitious spending plans he outlined in his speech Wednesday night to Congress.

