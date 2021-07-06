CHARLESTON — West Virginia has crossed the threshold of 1 million residents receiving at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The milestone announced by Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday equates to 64.5% of all residents ages 12 and up. Nearly 54%, or about 837,000 residents 12 and up, have received both vaccines.
Justice acknowledged at a news conference that the state is “in our infancy” with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus and that the odds are “astronomical” that there will be substantially more cases of it among unvaccinated residents.
According to state health data, 12 cases of the delta variant, which was first detected in India and now has been found in more than 80 countries, have been reported in West Virginia.
There have been 2,901 deaths from the virus in the state since the start of the pandemic.
“If you’re out there in West Virginia, and you’re not vaccinated today, what’s the downside?” Justice said. “If all of us were vaccinated, do you not believe that less people would die? If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem rather than part of the solution.”