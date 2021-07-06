CHARLESTON — Seven West Virginia regional airports will receive a total of $5.3 million in federal funds for improvement projects.

Sen. Joe Manchin announced the funding Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Manchin said in a statement that additional funding from the American Rescue Plan will ensure that the projects will have a full federal match.

The funding in various amounts is for the Tri-State Airport Authority near Huntington, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg, airports in Elkins and Phillippi, the Benedum Airport Authority in Bridgeport, along with airport authorities in Raleigh and Logan counties.

“This funding will improve regional airports across the state and spur economic development. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports,” Manchin said.

