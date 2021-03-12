20200325-pih-archery
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will hold its Archery in the Schools state tournament in a virtual format this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Division of Natural Resources said Thursday that the tournament will be held from March 25 to 27. No qualifying tournament will be held prior to the state competition.

Instead, school-based archery teams can practice in their own facilities, then shoot a competitive round on the tournament dates. Scores can be submitted through a database that will rank and determine winners.

The DNR started the archery program in 2013 with 18 schools and it has grown to more than 300 schools across the state.

The pandemic forced last year's tournament to be canceled.

