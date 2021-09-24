HUNTINGTON — More than 2,600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in West Virginia on Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,685 new cases of the virus, for a total of 231,668. There were 16,223 active cases statewide.
There were also 31 new virus-related deaths reported, for a total of 3,523.
Among the deaths reported Friday was a 95-year-old man from Cabell County, which has now seen 219 deaths related to the virus.
Other deaths included a 68-year-old woman from Putnam County, and a 58-year-old man, 28-year-old man and 71-year-old man, all from Logan County.
Active cases per county are: Barbour (120), Berkeley (738), Boone (215), Braxton (215), Brooke (121), Cabell (962), Calhoun (72), Clay (58), Doddridge (81), Fayette (345), Gilmer (50), Grant (167), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (215), Hancock (253), Hardy (157), Harrison (890), Jackson (238), Jefferson (369), Kanawha (1,150), Lewis (230), Lincoln (171), Logan (363), Marion (619), Marshall (325), Mason (221), McDowell (263), Mercer (624), Mineral (292), Mingo (363), Monongalia (379), Monroe (128), Morgan (127), Nicholas (260), Ohio (299), Pendleton (49), Pleasants (97), Pocahontas (56), Preston (389), Putnam (599), Raleigh (692), Randolph (168), Ritchie (141), Roane (135), Summers (118), Taylor (168), Tucker (43), Tyler (135), Upshur (275), Wayne (437), Webster (77), Wetzel (188), Wirt (65), Wood (758) and Wyoming (255).
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear called on the state’s residents to honor a 15-year-old Fayette County student lost to COVID-19 by lighting porches with green lights.
In a statement posted to social media, he also urged Kentuckians to “encourage vaccinations among friends and family and to mask up indoors.”
Sophomore Christopher “C.J.” Gordon Jr. passed away from the virus, Fayette County Superintendent Demetrus Liggins confirmed Thursday in a news release.
Gordon’s mother, Renita Wright Gordon, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Gordon always put other people first and you rarely saw him “not smiling.”
For the month of September, the Bluegrass State is fourth in the nation in terms of children hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Earlier this month, a 15-year-old Shelby County student who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 before the school year began also died from the virus.
Kentucky reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases and 26 more virus-related deaths Friday.
In Ohio, nearly 7,100 new cases were reported, with 21,817 total deaths.