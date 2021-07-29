CHARLESTON — West Virginia will begin offering some fully vaccinated people free tests to measure antibody levels against the coronavirus, a move to study whether some elderly and immunocompromised individuals should receive a third booster shot.
State officials said they are following the lead of Israel, which announced Thursday that the country would offer a third COVID-19 booster shot for fully vaccinated people over the age of 60. West Virginia officials said the state will offer antibody testing for residents age 60 and over, particularly those living in nursing homes, who received their final vaccine dose at least six months ago.
If the results show their antibody levels are low, a booster shot may be recommended to shore up the body’s protection against the virus. The move comes as the more contagious delta variant takes a hold in the United States, leading to the return of mask mandates in some parts of the country.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice said he would not reinstate an indoor mask mandate at this time. Instead, he pledged to hold more coronavirus news briefings every week and directed his pandemic response task force to review the state’s supply of personal protective equipment and hospital capacity.
“I feel that the enemy is coming, and the enemy is this delta variant,” Justice said at a news conference.
The state recorded its 100th confirmed case of the delta variant Thursday. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have doubled since the start of the month, up to 133 people.
Israel, a global leader in vaccinating its citizens, has become the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to its citizens on a wide scale. West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said the state aims to mimic Israel’s strategy and gather data on antibody levels for older and immunocompromised individuals. The data would be shared with the federal government to help officials study whether some Americans could use a third dose.
Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections.
But antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed. Pfizer has said it soon plans to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Justice, who is 70, said he would have his blood drawn for an antibody test. He received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Dec. 14, 2020, becoming one of the first public officials to receive a shot at the start of the vaccine rollout.
West Virginia lags behind five bordering states in total vaccine doses administered per 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has given at least a first dose to 59% of its residents, and 49% are fully vaccinated.
James Hoyer, a retired major general leading the pandemic task force, said high vaccination rates among residents age 50 and over have stemmed deaths and hospitalizations, which peaked at over 800 patients in early January.
But he noted the pandemic is increasingly affecting younger people, and only 42% of people age 12 to 17 have received at least one dose. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, 47.5% have received a dose.
“We’ve got to quit paying attention to the … misinformation that’s out there, and we’ve got to get our fellow West Virginians vaccinated,” Hoyer said. “We still have a fight ahead of us.”
In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear defended his mask requirement for state workers Thursday, brushing off criticism by state GOP officials who announced that they would not enforce the mandate in their offices.
“Listen, I care more about my people than my popularity. I got the backbone to do what’s right for them, and I wish other people did, too,” a clearly irritated Democratic governor told reporters. “At some point you got to do the right thing for your people and not try to score political points.”
Beshear said he isn’t able to take disciplinary action against workers in the Department of Agriculture, the office of the state treasurer, the Legislative Research Commission or the state auditor’s office who don’t wear masks, but he warned that they “face a much higher likelihood that they get COVID and they get really sick” if they don’t.
Beshear issued the order for state workers and visitors to any state building Wednesday, prompted by a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases accelerated by the highly contagious delta variant. The state’s test positivity rate — which had dipped below 2% on July 1 — was 8.29% on Wednesday.
In response to Beshear, three of the four agencies said Thursday they will not enforce the governor’s new mask requirement. Those three are run by Republicans chosen in statewide elections. The fourth agency, the LRC, which is co-chaired by the Senate President and House Speaker in the General Assembly, where the GOP holds substantial majorities in both chambers, also said it would not enforce the rule, media outlets report.
All four agencies have offices in Franklin County, which is an area with “substantial” spread of the virus, according to the CDC. The county has a daily incidence rate of 17.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, up from 1.4 on July 1, according to reports from Kentucky’s Department of Health.
Federal guidance recommends those living in an area of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19 wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
In Ohio, state employees will receive $100 for getting the coronavirus vaccine and their spouses will receive $25 if they also get vaccinated, under a new incentive program offered by Gov. Mike DeWine.
The Republican governor announced the offer Wednesday as state vaccination efforts stall amid spiking case numbers and hospitalizations.
“Vaccines are the most effective strategy at stopping the spread of COVID-19 and preventing serious illness,” DeWine said.
About 5.4 million people, or 46% of the population, have completed the vaccination process as of Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks, from 319.43 new cases per day July 13 to 874.57 new cases per day July 27, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
DeWine said Monday that 99% of the 17,129 Ohioans hospitalized for COVID-19 since January were unvaccinated.
Also Monday, the Health Department’s chief medical officer said that while Ohio doesn’t plan to mandate masks in schools this fall, health officials strongly recommend that students and staff wear face coverings if they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some of Ohio’s largest districts, including Columbus and Cleveland, already decided to require masks for everyone when the school year begins.