Roller skating’s retro appeal has come around again. There are pop-up rinks in New York City, skaters in parks and on roadways, celebrities wearing skates, and lots and lots of skates on social media. Some say it’s because of the pandemic, which drew more people to tie on roller skates, looking for outdoor exercise and relief from lockdown boredom. There’s also a larger nostalgia in fashion and music for the ’70s, ’80s and disco — the last time roller skating was so hot. Jason Kuhn is a fourth-generation owner of Harlick Skates, a California skate boot company. He says roller skates are now more popular than ice skates.

At a nondescript, basketball court in Waltham, Massachusetts, the leaves take on an autumnal glow and the air is crisp. But there are no pickup basketball players. This is now a spot for people who roller skate.

Tracee Herbaugh is a lifestyle and culture writer. She lives in the Boston area with her family and can be reached on Twitter at @T_Marie.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you