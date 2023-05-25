This combination of images shows album art for “Where The Light Goes,” the fifth studio album by Matchbox Twenty, left, and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," music from the final season of the Prime Video series. (Atlantic Records via AP, left, and Legacy Recordings via AP)
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the series “Prehistoric Planet 2” premiering Monday on Apple TV+, left, the series “Smartless: On the Road” debuting Tuesday on Max, center, and “Wild Life,” a new documentary streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, May 26. (Apple TV+/Max/Disney+-Hulu via AP)
This combination of photos show promotional art for the new action-comedy series “American Born Chinese," premiering Wednesday on Disney+, left, and "John Wick: Chapter 4, available on video on demand. (Disney+/Lionsgate via AP)
This week's new entertainment releases include an album from Matchbox Twenty, dinosaurs coming to life in the second season of "Prehistoric Planet" on Apple TV+ and the action-comedy series "American Born Chinese" on Disney+ with new Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michele Yeoh. The "SmartLess" podcast gets onto the small screen as Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett enjoy the documentary treatment in "Smartless: On the Road." And why not celebrate the end of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" by singing along with an album of the fifth and final season's music?
Sure, lots of folks are eagerly anticipating this Sunday's "Succession" finale. But what if you haven't followed the Roy family drama? There's plenty of don't-miss new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
