The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This week's new entertainment releases include an album from Matchbox Twenty, dinosaurs coming to life in the second season of "Prehistoric Planet" on Apple TV+ and the action-comedy series "American Born Chinese" on Disney+ with new Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michele Yeoh. The "SmartLess" podcast gets onto the small screen as Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett enjoy the documentary treatment in "Smartless: On the Road." And why not celebrate the end of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" by singing along with an album of the fifth and final season's music?

Sure, lots of folks are eagerly anticipating this Sunday's "Succession" finale. But what if you haven't followed the Roy family drama? There's plenty of don't-miss new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you