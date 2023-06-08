The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Janelle Monáe and Niall Horan, a movie about a Frito-Lay janitor who claims to have invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and “Avatar: The Way of Water” finally washes onto streaming shores Wednesday. Twelve celebrities, including former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Ariel Winter of “Modern Family” and Tom Schwartz of “Vanderpump Rules” are put in a Mars simulation and presented with a series of challenges to colonize their version of the Red Planet in “Stars on Mars.” And Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” drops its fourth and final season starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in a coming-of-age story about an Indian American high school teen.

