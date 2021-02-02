FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's furry prognosticator says there will be an early spring.
Nudged to come out in the snow, French Creek Freddie made the prediction Tuesday during a private ceremony on Groundhog Day at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County. The annual public celebration was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 338-acre Wildlife Center is otherwise open to the public every day through the end of March. Admission is free.
"Freddie wishes he could have celebrated his special day with all his friends this year, but he's in high spirits and hopes an early spring will encourage folks to visit him at the Wildlife Center soon," said Trevor Moore, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Natural Resources.
According to folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow and six more weeks of wintry weather follow. If it's a cloudy day and he does not see his shadow, the prediction is for an early spring.
This marked the second straight year that Freddie called for spring to arrive early. He's been correct about half the time in more than 40 years of Groundhog Day predictions.
"Freddie might be predicting an early spring, but don't put your coats and mittens away just yet because there's still plenty of time to get out and enjoy beautiful winter scenery here in West Virginia," Zack Brown, the DNR's assistant chief of operations, said in a statement.