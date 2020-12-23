CHARLESTON (AP) — West Virginia's U.S. senators announced $1.85 million in federal funding for opioid misuse research and treatment programs in the state.

The bulk of the money, $1.53 million, will go to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia University will also get $222,500 for drug abuse and addiction research.

"The drug epidemic has ravaged our state, impacting every West Virginian and taking thousands from us too soon, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made this crisis worse," Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said in a statement.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said that the pandemic has led to a rise in overdoses and the need for treatment.

The year-end spending legislation passed by Congress on Monday includes $3.95 billion to deal with opioid addiction nationwide. It adds $1.5 billion to a grant program for states, with 15% set aside for West Virginia and other hard hit states.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.