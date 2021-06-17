MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is joining the coronavirus vaccine giveaway sweepstakes, offering an incentive program for students and employees who have verified they’ve received their COVID-19 shots.
The program is intended to boost the number of students, faculty and staff who confirm their vaccine information, the university said Thursday in a news release. The university said it will commit to holding a large concert in the upcoming academic year if it reaches a 70% vaccine verification rate by Aug. 1.
Among the freebies being offered are football and basketball student season tickets, wilderness trips, a dinner with WVU President Gordon Gee, food, coffee and textbooks for a semester, the statement said.
Drawings will be held throughout July and winners will be notified by email.
Coronavirus vaccines also will be made available to those who haven’t received their shots, the statement said.
The state of West Virginia is holding its own prize giveaway starting Sunday.