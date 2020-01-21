Aristides Aquino, who will turn 26 on April 22, became one of the Reds’ sensational rookies last year when he was called up to the Reds from AAA Louisville in August.
All the 6-4, 220-pound Dominican Republic-native did was hit .259/.316/.276 with 19 home runs and 47 runs batted in. His performance earned him National League Player of the Month for August as well as NL Rookie of the Month and NL Player of the Week for Aug. 11.
Aquino earned the nickname “The Punisher” along the way and set expectations early on that 2020 would be a big year for him and the Reds.
In September, however, Aquino cooled down hitting .196/.236./.382 for the month.
After playing in the Caribbean Leagues over the winter, Aquino’s expectations for when position players report to Goodyear, Arizona on Feb. 16 are to rebound with another hot start.