WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Co-Chair Gayle Manchin says collaboration among 13 states is having positive effects for them all.
“Fortunately, the heritage and culture of Appalachia is that we have always worked together,” Manchin said Friday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s 87th Annual Meeting and Business Summit.
Manchin said the ARC invested a record $240 million in the 13-state region in 2022 and is doing even more in 2023.
“So far we have invested with $368 million POWER grants into 449 projects across the Appalachian region,” she said. “About $137 million of those dollars went into 172 projects right here in West Virginia.”
Manchin touted several collaborative initiatives, including a new leadership class beginning in October and the Appalachian Leadership Institute. While not part of the original plan, institute participants have created their own alumni groups.
“They were all going back to their respective states, but they decided they didn’t want to go back ... and lose that camaraderie, lose that ability we share with someone that was going through much of the same tribulation, successes, challenges that everyone else,” she said. “And so it is ... quite a network of entrepreneurial, impassioned, courageous, energetic people that we believe is building this whole system of collaboration.”
Three years ago, the ARC started an initiative to address the opioid addiction epidemic. Manchin said she could easily say there was no one in the room who hadn’t been touched in some way by the opioid epidemic.
“But then how do we support these individuals training into a job and have a safe place to live, have transportation to get to the job and perhaps child care?” she asked.
It’s up to the business community to step up and say it will give people a second chance, Manchin said.
“It really means that we come together as a family, to help give people a new sense of hope and purpose in life that they finally realize, and they can become an asset in their community,” she said.
Manchin said the ARC has invested $28 million into projects addressing the substance abuse disorder crisis over the past three years.
“About $10 million of those dollars were right here in West Virginia, into 30 projects,” she said.
Manchin said the ARC has also invested in multi-state initiatives.
“We have invested so far over $12 million into some of our ARISE grants,” she said. “One is a broadband initiative that in 12 states that has selected 50 of the most underserved communities and (will) help them figure out how to get broadband service out to every house.”
The ARC also has a business grant involving Toyota and education in West Virginia and Mississippi.
“It’s an on-the-ground workforce training program for high school students,” she said. “Mississippi and West Virginia are working together through their Toyota plants to create opportunities for young people — again, training workforce development. So it’s a win-win for both the work world, our industries and also for people in both states wanting the training that leads to a great job.”
Manchin said the Appalachian region stretches from southern New York to northern Mississippi and includes 423 counties and 26 million people. In the 48 states, only Texas and California are larger, she said.
“So when I say we can make an impact, I mean we can make an impact.”
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
