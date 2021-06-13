HUNTINGTON -- Shawnee State University long has been a destination for local high school stars looking to continue their athletic careers.
Here is a look at six local standouts at the Portsmouth, Ohio, school:
- Logan Boggs, Rock Hill H.S., cross country. Boggs ran 28:07.05 to finish ninth in the 8K in the Mid-South Conference Pre-season Invitational. The sophomore ran 27:50.44 to finish 21st in the 71-man field at the University of Rio Grande Invitational. Boggs ran 29:28 to place 16th in the Patty Forgey Invitational.
- Alaina Collins, Chesapeake H.S., golf. Collins, a freshman, shot a three-day total of 320 to finish 51st in the MSC women's golf championship.
- Kyle Gammon, Greenup County H.S., baseball. The sophomore middle infielder made 39 at bats, hit one home run and drove in seven runs this season. Gammon batted .154, slugged .256 and reached base at a .411 clip.
- Deanna Hall, Fairland H.S., cross country. A sophomore, Hall finished seventh in the MSC 10,000-meter run in 44:08.92. She also made the All-MSC academic team with a 3.44 grade point average.
- McKenna Pannell, Fairland H.S., cross country. A third-team all-MSC performer for her 40:48.29 performance in the 10,000-meter run, Pannell ran 19:52.83 to finish eighth in the 5,000-meter run in the MSC championship meet. Her 3.95 GPA earned Pannell academic All-MSC honors.
- Skylar Sayre, Cabell Midland H.S., golf. A sophomore, Sayre shot a three-round total of 314 to finish 49th in the MSC women's golf tournament.