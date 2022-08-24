MAN — When it comes down to the 2022 “Arms” race at Man, the Hillbillies are going to have to reload.
Man head coach Harvey Arms is excited about returning several players with starting experience to the fold from a team that finished 4-6 last season, but there are still plenty of questions as the season gets going after the Hillbillies lost three of their top statistical producers from last season.
That means the learning curve is going to be expedited for the Hillbillies to find their way against a schedule that features several Class AA teams.
“We have some experienced guys who played a good bit last year, but we lost our top three players to graduation, which takes out most of our offensive statistics,” Arms said of his team. “We like the guys we’ve got to fill in pretty well, though.”
The offensive reloading starts at the quarterback position where Jayden Brumfield takes over behind center for the Hillbillies.
“We lost our quarterback and we’ve got a junior that has played some, but not a whole lot — Jayden Brumfield,” Arms said. “He’s got good skills and a good arm. He’s not a real big kid, but he’s an athletic kid who we need to grow into the position rather quickly.”
In the running game, Jordan Adams returns after finishing second on the team in rushing last season. He will see an increased load while being joined in the backfield by Dusten Baisden and Chris Isaacs, who will line up at various skill positions for Man.
Isaacs will also see plenty of time at receiver, joining fellow receiver Jacob Walls on the outside.
Another player that Arms was excited about included senior Jimmy Green, who returned to the field for his final year at Man after not playing football in his junior year.
Arms said that Green will be a difference-maker on both sides of the football and in special teams.
One of Man’s strengths could come up front where the team returns two sizable tackles in Jairadan Hairston and Jerry Taber. On the interior, sophomore Houston Ellis will slide over to the guard spot after starting at center as a freshman last season.
Arms did not mince words, saying the offense will go as far as the offensive line takes the team.
Given that Hairston and Taber are both more than 330 pounds and Ellis is 275, the hope for Arms is that the Hillbillies push the pile forward consistently in 2022.
“It’s really the biggest part of the game,” Arms said. “If you are going to win ballgames, you’ve really got to play well up front and control the line of scrimmage. The good thing about these kids is that they all played last year. We need a good season from them for us to be successful.”
Just as Arms said Green would be a two-way player for the Hillbillies, there will be several others who must step up and take on the challenge of Ironman football this season.
Defensively, Hairston, Ellis and Taber will all look to be run-stuffers in the middle of the line while Arms does have the benefit of experience at the linebacker position.
Arms said the leader among the linebackers would be Baisden, who showed tremendous play-making ability as a freshman last year before a leg injury in the middle of the season ended his 2021 campaign prematurely.
“We’ll count on him heavily as a defender, and as a runner, too,” Arms said.
Baisden will be joined on the second level of the defense by returning starter Lukas Haney, whom Arms said also had to have a big year for the Hillbillies to see improvement on that side of the football.
The secondary will see Brumfield, Walls, Adams and several others in rotation while Green can play either linebacker or in the secondary, based on need and the matchups.
Much like Baisden did last season, Man will rely heavily on several freshmen to log significant minutes in their first high school action.
Arms mentioned players like Kaleb Mullins and Devon Sanders as a pair of guys who he thinks will have to learn and adjust on the fly while getting acclimated to the high school game.
“It’s tough to play freshmen right off the bat, but they’ll play a lot for us and may even start,” Arms said. “They have to grow up early and have to get used to playing the high school game. They have to be comfortable in their own abilities and know that they can compete against anybody.”
On Thursday, Man travels to Logan for the annual Logan County rivalry showdown to open the 2022 season.