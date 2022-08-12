The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ARTIE — It’s been 14 years since Tex Williams retired from coaching, but in some ways he’s busier than ever.

Williams, one of the Kanawha Valley’s winningest high school basketball coaches and most familiar personalities, just spent better than two months organizing another installment of the West Virginia Sports Legends dinner, which drew an overflow crowd of 1,400 to the Charleston Coliseum two weeks ago.

