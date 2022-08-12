ARTIE — It’s been 14 years since Tex Williams retired from coaching, but in some ways he’s busier than ever.
Williams, one of the Kanawha Valley’s winningest high school basketball coaches and most familiar personalities, just spent better than two months organizing another installment of the West Virginia Sports Legends dinner, which drew an overflow crowd of 1,400 to the Charleston Coliseum two weeks ago.
On top of that, the 82-year-old Williams continues to operate and update the Artie Museum, a smorgasbord of state sports and other memorabilia crammed into a former post office building in rural Raleigh County.
The Artie Museum, which opened in 2014, has morphed into Williams’ pet project and, in essence, has become a stroll through his life as an athlete and coach, as well as a shrine of photos, posters and rare informational bits about hundreds, if not thousands, of memorable West Virginia athletes, teams, coaches, politicians — even musicians — with state ties, many of whom have crossed paths with the personable Williams.
“My intentions were to cover every inch of this building with photos and memories,” Williams said. “Every inch. It’s unlimited how many photos and things I can get in this building.”
Williams keeps making installments all the time.
On Friday, he added Bob Montgomery, who coached baseball at John Marshall from 1969-2017, winning 869 games, third on the state’s all-time list behind only John Lowery (Jefferson) and Dave Cisar (Magnolia). Montgomery, who has also worked as a basketball official and baseball umpire for 60 years, led the Monarchs to the 1985 Class AAA baseball championship.
When the museum opened eight years ago, Williams estimated there were between 40,000 and 45,000 pictures and names on the sea of laminated poster boards that adorn the walls of the one-room museum. For him, it was a labor of love and something to help ease the solitude of retirement.
Following his coaching days, he’d already purchased the old building in his hometown where his mother, Blanche Williams, worked 43 years as postmaster. As her family lived next door, she never missed a day of work. So Tex had a place to store the hundreds of pictures and artifacts he’d accumulated during his career as an athlete, coach and unofficial goodwill ambassador for West Virginia.
“I was bored with life after I retired,” Williams said, “and I said, ‘God, I’ve got to do something.’ Then I got to thinking, ‘Wait a minute, I’ve got all this stuff stored in boxes.’ So I just started hanging things on the wall, getting them up in no particular order.”
Fortunately for Williams, an old friend happened by one day, changing the course of his new hobby.
“One day that door popped open,” Williams said, “and in walked Bobby Jarrell, who I hadn’t seen in 25 years. Somebody told me he was an excellent builder who had worked on Tamarack. I’d known him in school, and we’d always been good friends.
“After he retired, he came here and worked for three years, donated all his time. I just bought materials and he would not charge me a penny for labor. He stripped the walls, insulated everything. He made trophy cases, library shelves, a computer area — all out of Dad’s lumber that had been out there under plastic for 60 years or so.”
Slowly, it was all coming together for Williams. A seed planted so long ago in his youth as a standout athlete at Clear Fork High School was starting to take shape.
“I remember walking into school buildings,” Williams said, “and I’d see a hero up there on the wall, a guy who had played back in the ’40s or ’50s, like John Zontini of Seth. I remember seeing that and I said, ‘Someday, I would like to be classified as a model, [someone] people could look up to.’ And that motivated me.
“The original thought on this [museum] was to bring our legends back, and honor them. I thought, ‘I’m going to go and lift people up with it.’
“And it all started with Jerry West.”
West, the East Bank standout and NBA legend as both a player and executive, is well represented at the Artie Museum with photos and remembrances from throughout his career. West, in fact, was on hand for the museum’s grand opening in 2014.
“Jerry West came in,” Williams recalled, “and the first thing he said was, ‘What you’ve done here is to pay tribute to other people, and I like that.’”
Williams’ vast collection of mementos, after all, spanned more than just his own career, and as the idea of displaying it to the public took hold, he started tracking down even more from other parts of the state through his network of friendships.
“This is not the ‘Tex Williams Museum’ at all,” Williams said. “This is the people’s museum, and this is the best people’s museum that you’ll see.”
It certainly is unique, and stands as the only physical sports museum of its kind in West Virginia, dedicated to the entire state. There’s even an outdoor prayer garden behind the building that Williams said can accommodate up to 75 people in folding chairs for certain events.
“I know a lot of people who’d do something like this to promote themselves,” said Steve Crosier, a friend of Williams and former baseball coach at South Charleston, as well as a former minor league coach and conditioning specialist. “But 95% of this is promoting somebody else.”
Williams has the credentials to be included in his own museum, having won 348 games as a high school boys basketball coach, most of them at St. Albans, where he coached two state players of the year (Brett Nelson in 1999, son Adam Williams in 2004). He also coached SA to multiple state cross country championships in the 1970s.
Later, he coached men’s basketball for four seasons at the University of Charleston, guiding the Golden Eagles to an unbeaten West Virginia Conference record in 1986 and a berth in the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. He also coached basketball at Alderson Broaddus and with the Charleston Gunners of the Continental Basketball Association.
Prior to that, he was a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball at Clear Fork and a two-sport standout at Marshall in basketball and baseball. He’s been inducted into both the MU and UC halls of fame.
So, fittingly, there are photos of Williams in the Artie Museum, a few from his playing career and others alongside notables such as West, Willie Akers, Don Nehlen, Bob Pruett and Jim Justice.
While Williams’ museum specializes in looking back, he’s also determined to keep looking forward. In the future, besides adding more deserving honorees, he and his organizing committee would like to expand on field trip visits from young students.
“It’s a never-ending process, is what I found out,” Williams said with a wry smile. “So that’s what we’ll try to do. Everything I’ve done here, I want to be a carryover for our younger generation. All this publicity, we’ve all had our pats on the back and so forth. Everything we do here has a carryover for a purpose.
“Now what we can do is take this and piggyback off it and generate our energies to the kids and get the parents and the grandparents involved, getting kids down to see this, seeing the kids learn what culture is.”
The museum is open by appointment, and there is no admission charge. Groups wishing to visit can leave a message for Williams at 304-437-1234. He requires at least a day’s notice.