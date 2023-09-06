CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
Sept. 6: 11 a.m. to noon — Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
Sept. 13: 11 a.m. to noon — Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
Sept. 14: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Boone-Madison Public Library, 375 Main St., Madison
Sept. 18: 11 a.m. to noon — Kermit Public Library, 103 Main St., Kermit
Sept. 20: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Oceana Public Library, 101 Cook Parkway, Oceana
Sept. 25: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — McDowell County Public Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Sept. 27: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 East McDonald Ave., Man
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106. In the event of inclement weather, please call ahead.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.