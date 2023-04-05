CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents this month to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in a news release. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Mandy Thompson, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
1-2 p.m. April 6: Oceana City Hall, 1325 Cook Parkway, Oceana
6-8 p.m. April 8: Lincoln County Community Outreach Program’s Second Chance Prom Formal, The Nancy Event Center, 359 Walnut St., Hamlin
11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 12: Hamlin-Lincoln Public Library, 7999 Lynn Ave., Hamlin
2-3 p.m. April 13: Delbarton Town Hall, 1891 WV Route 65, Delbarton
11 a.m.-noon April 17: Kimball City Hall, 27737 Coal Heritage Road, Kimball
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 19: Park Avenue Restaurant/Boone County Grandfamilies Event, 278 Park Ave., Danville
11 a.m.-noon April 25: Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
2-3 p.m. April 27: Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E. McDonald Ave., Man
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Mandy Thompson at 304-993-9106. In the event of inclement weather, please call ahead.
