Twenty-five members of the West Virginia Air/Army National Guard have supported Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison during the COVID-19 pandemic by filling in during employee shortages. The Auxiliary of VFW post 5578 stopped by BMH to give each serviceman a poppy and thank them for their presence at Boone Memorial. Poppies are a reminder of the sacrifice the WWII veterans gave. The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is very thankful for the help the National Guard is giving. Pictured, from left, standing: MSgt. Travis Sites; Sgt. Jonathan Whitlock; Spc. John Hill; PFC Jacob Figueron; Spc. Eric Asbury; Sgt. Nicholas Podo; Spc. Cameron Felice; BMH Auxiliary Sandra Scott; BMH Auxiliary Judy Michael; VFW Auxiliary Penny Byrnside; VFW Auxiliary Janice Jackson.
Twenty-five members of the West Virginia Air/Army National Guard have supported Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison during the COVID-19 pandemic by filling in during employee shortages. The Auxiliary of VFW post 5578 stopped by BMH to give each serviceman a poppy and thank them for their presence at Boone Memorial. Poppies are a reminder of the sacrifice the WWII veterans gave. The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is very thankful for the help the National Guard is giving. Pictured, from left, standing: MSgt. Travis Sites; Sgt. Jonathan Whitlock; Spc. John Hill; PFC Jacob Figueron; Spc. Eric Asbury; Sgt. Nicholas Podo; Spc. Cameron Felice; BMH Auxiliary Sandra Scott; BMH Auxiliary Judy Michael; VFW Auxiliary Penny Byrnside; VFW Auxiliary Janice Jackson.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.