The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220316-cvn-guard.jpg

Twenty-five members of the West Virginia Air/Army National Guard have supported Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison during the COVID-19 pandemic by filling in during employee shortages. The Auxiliary of VFW post 5578 stopped by BMH to give each serviceman a poppy and thank them for their presence at Boone Memorial. Poppies are a reminder of the sacrifice the WWII veterans gave. The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is very thankful for the help the National Guard is giving. Pictured, from left, standing: MSgt. Travis Sites; Sgt. Jonathan Whitlock; Spc. John Hill; PFC Jacob Figueron; Spc. Eric Asbury; Sgt. Nicholas Podo; Spc. Cameron Felice; BMH Auxiliary Sandra Scott; BMH Auxiliary Judy Michael; VFW Auxiliary Penny Byrnside; VFW Auxiliary Janice Jackson.

 Submitted photo

Twenty-five members of the West Virginia Air/Army National Guard have supported Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison during the COVID-19 pandemic by filling in during employee shortages. The Auxiliary of VFW post 5578 stopped by BMH to give each serviceman a poppy and thank them for their presence at Boone Memorial. Poppies are a reminder of the sacrifice the WWII veterans gave. The Boone Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is very thankful for the help the National Guard is giving. Pictured, from left, standing: MSgt. Travis Sites; Sgt. Jonathan Whitlock; Spc. John Hill; PFC Jacob Figueron; Spc. Eric Asbury; Sgt. Nicholas Podo; Spc. Cameron Felice; BMH Auxiliary Sandra Scott; BMH Auxiliary Judy Michael; VFW Auxiliary Penny Byrnside; VFW Auxiliary Janice Jackson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you