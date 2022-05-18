HAMLIN — Gov. Jim Justice, First Lady Cathy Justice and Babydog hosted a celebration last week to present a $100,000 check to the Lincoln County Opportunity Company to feed senior citizens.
LCOC was a winner of the Senior Center Edition of the Do it for Babydog vaccination sweepstakes. The governor and first lady brought along their pet English Bulldog and sweepstakes mascot Babydog for the festivities.
“Everyone got to meet babydog and I, personally, think it was a great idea. I’m a big dog lover. Anything you can do to get people vaccinated and get the boosters is a win-win,” LCOC Executive Director Bill Carpenter said.
As part of the Governor’s push to encourage West Virginians ages 50 and older to get their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shot clinics were organized at senior centers across the state. Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition offered a $100,000 grand prize and a visit from Justice and Babydog to four senior centers across the state that best took advantage of the clinics to get the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted.
The LCOC operates senior centers in Hamlin, Harts, Wayne, and Ceredo. Lincoln County boosted the most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.
“Lincoln County did phenomenal work, along with all the employees and the company here. You ought to be really proud of yourselves,” Justice said.
Carpenter said the funding will do a great deal to improve the LCOC meal-delivery program. LCOC has a small fleet of vehicles equipped with temperature-regulated food storage units that are used to deliver meals directly to clients, Carpenter said.
“I want to thank the Governor and his team for their leadership through this pandemic. Thank you for helping us get the money to feed the seniors and feed people with the feeding program that you started. Thank you on behalf of the LCOC employees, and the seniors of Lincoln and Wayne County. We really appreciate it,” Carpenter said.
The Babydog promotion also offered an individual incentive to encourage participation. All seniors who got their booster shot and registered for the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes received a $50 prepaid Visa gift card.
Over 350,000 booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to West Virginians ages 50 and older since boosters first became available nationwide. Carpenter thanked Lincoln County seniors for doing their part.
“I was proud of the seniors in Lincoln County stepping up and taking care of themselves and helping our agency,” Carpenter said.
The check presentation last week ended with Babydog at center stage — as always.
“Along came this little Bulldog two and a half years ago at Christmas and every time I looked at her through all this terrible stuff, she just kept making me smile,” Justice said. “She makes you smile too and she loves everybody.”