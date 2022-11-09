The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

chase t.JPG
Buy Now

Boone Career and Technical Center Adventure Tourism student Chase Toler works during an internship opportunity at Forks of Coal.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

FOSTER — The Boone Career and Technical Center is offering internship opportunities to students enrolled in one of the center’s 12 high school programs.

The program allows high school seniors to travel to local businesses and acquire hands-on work experience alongside a skilled tradesman in their field.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton

@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter

@mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you