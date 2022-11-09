FOSTER — The Boone Career and Technical Center is offering internship opportunities to students enrolled in one of the center’s 12 high school programs.
The program allows high school seniors to travel to local businesses and acquire hands-on work experience alongside a skilled tradesman in their field.
“The automotive students are going to Thornhill Automotive and Stephen’s Automotive, they’re getting experience on how an actual business is ran. They’re also getting feelers out there, possible opportunities for them to get hired down the road, and it’s an educational opportunity. They may learn new skills and get new certifications from these businesses,” said BCTC Principal Allen Halley.
To qualify for an internship role, students must be seniors, meet an attendance criterion and receive approval from their respective high schools to participate during school hours.
“We try to do everything as a simulated workplace, so this kind of confirms a lot of what we do here in the businesses, plus there are a lot of fields that we don’t really cover that are part of that curriculum or trade that these students are learning about,” added Halley.
Halley said his students seem excited about the experience.
“The idea of the program is not to displace a worker — we don’t want to do that — but we want our students to be able to showcase their skills that they’ve learned, and also shadow a tradesman in that field and possibly open up some job opportunities when they graduate.”
The program’s reach currently extends from the Chapmanville area to Forks of Coal in Alum Creek.
Although Halley aimed to launch the program last year, this year is the program’s first due to an insurance issue.
Cosmetology instructor Dena Wall said the internships allow her students to see the inner workings of a real salon.
“They all seem to really like it once they’ve gone and come back. They all have good things and no one has had a negative thing about it, they seem to enjoy it and I think it’s going to be a great thing for them,” she said. “They definitely get to see the business side, and that is the bigger part of it, but they also get to see it a little more in depth one on one.
Adventure tourism director Bobby Miller said the real-world experience is important for the students.
“I think the most valuable thing they get is the ability to communicate with people, and not by texting, it’s actual face-to-face communication,” he said.
Adventure tourism students have interned at the Forks of Coal State Park and Drawdy Falls Park.
Miller said the internships allow his students to shadow DNR officers and also gain customer-service experience. He said his program’s biggest goals in the near future are to establish a Convention and Visitors Bureau in the county, and also completing the Drawdy Falls Park renovation.
Electrical technology students currently perform their internships at Cobra Electric. Electrical instructor Craig Bratcher said the program helps to prepare his students for the real work force.
“It wakes them up, it gives them a real-world concept of what they’ll have to do when they graduate,” said Bratcher. “With all of these different companies opening their doors and allowing our students to come in and do this, this is a golden opportunity for all of the students.”
Bratcher believes that the simulated workplace environment familiarizes students with a proper work routine.
“This whole school is gearing students for a trade, and when they go out into the real world they’re already going to have a jump on it. They’re going to understand the process of clocking in and out and they’re going to understand safety meetings,” concluded Bratcher.