FOSTER — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Boone Career and Technical Center hosted the 2023 induction ceremony of the National Technical Honor Society.
The requirements for NTHS membership include enrollment in a secondary or post-secondary career and technical education program, a 3.5 grade point average in CTE courses, and an overall 3.0 unweighted GPA.
Attributes of NTHS members include knowledge, skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.
The inductees were congratulated by their new National Technical Honor Society officers. President Griffin Bennet, Vice President Dailan Adkins, Secretary Kaliegh Buzzard, and Reporter Jenna Payne presented students with a NTHS tassel and certificate.
The ceremony was concluded by a recital of the National Technical Honor Society pledge. NTHS officers and members will continue to serve and represent their peers and community respectfully for the remainder of this school year.
Boone Career and Technical Center’s National Technical Honor Society 2023 members are:
