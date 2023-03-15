The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NTHS 1.JPG

Boone Career and Technical Center hosted the 2023 induction ceremony of the National Technical Honor Society on Feb. 15.

 Robert Miller | Boone Career and Technical Center

FOSTER — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Boone Career and Technical Center hosted the 2023 induction ceremony of the National Technical Honor Society.

The requirements for NTHS membership include enrollment in a secondary or post-secondary career and technical education program, a 3.5 grade point average in CTE courses, and an overall 3.0 unweighted GPA.

