ALUM CREEK — More than 40 Boone Career and Technical Center students from a variety of programs volunteered at the Forks of Coal State Park in Alum Creek on Oct. 4.
The park offers a variety of hiking trails, concerts, events and an indoor education center.
Additionally, The Forks of Coal Foundation supports the West Virginia DNR through events, fundraisers and merchandise sales.
Inside of the education center, tourists can find a variety of taxidermy, fish tanks, live exhibits and interactive learning exhibits.
“Having 40 students out here doing a variety of projects, like six or seven projects we had going on today, it really helps us get things done that wouldn’t have got done otherwise,” said Forks of Coal Foundation Secretary Art Shomo. “I think we’re going to see increased visitation, and certainly, the volunteer work makes it look nicer and more usable.”
Students completed multiple projects during the day, including trail building, constructing a bat house, clearing downed trees, digging irrigation ditches and landscaping flower beds.
Among the BCTC instructors present was BCTC Adventure Tourism Director Bobby Miller, who is also a member of the Forks of Coal Foundation board.
Miller said the foundation is a primary partner of the career center and his program.
“Boone Career has always led the way in making sure that they do their part to help instill a sense of community in their students, and to assist in any park building or trail building,” said Miller. “The main reason I do this is so that my students will get the full benefit from being partners.”
BCTC drafting director Don Paitsel was also present at the event.
“It’s really all about the students and teaching them to take care of nature and respect nature by keeping it clean,” said Paitsel. “As a tourist, you want to come and see things clean and no trash laying around. I think if you beautify the place you live, people are going to want and come see that.”
Foundation President Leanna Preston expanded on the appreciation of local volunteers.
“To have the support of the community is key; that’s the whole driver behind stuff like this, is having community support and buy in. That’s the only way it will go and be successful,” Preston said.
