The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

bentley cards.jpg
Buy Now

Former Belfry Pirate and Louisville Cardinal Cole Bentley, left, has signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

 Courtesy of Louisville football

GOODY, Ky. — Former Belfry Pirate and Louisville Cardinal Cole Bentley will get to continue to wear the red-and-white as he announced on Saturday that he had signed a deal as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bentley shared the news on his social media pages where he posted a photo of the Cardinals logo and said "Extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunity Arizona Cardinals. Excited to work!"

Bentley is coming off a five-year career in the ACC where he was a mainstay on the Louisville offensive line, starting in 52 career games for the Cardinals.

He was supposed to graduate after the 2020 season but decided to stick around for a fifth season after NCAA players were granted an extra season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bentley stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 315 pounds and is a versatile piece up front as he saw plenty of action at both guard and center during his time in Louisville but was the full-time center in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Prior to his time at Louisville, Bentley was an all-time great at Belfry High School under legendary head coach Philip Haywood. Bentley helped lead Belfry to its best four-year run in school history as it won the Class 3A state championship all four years of his high school career.

He is the first Belfry alum to sign a deal in the NFL since former Kentucky standout and current Bourbon County head coach David Jones had a stint with the Baltimore Ravens following his time in Lexington.

Bentley has seen plenty of support during his career from fans in both Pike County in Kentucky and Mingo County in West Virginia as he grew up across the Tug Fork River in Lenore but attended school in Belfry.

If Bentley is able to earn a spot with the Cardinals, you might just see a few more Arizona fans running around the Tug Valley area.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you