As West Virginia’s entry in The Basketball Tournament, the Best Virginia squad is a versatile group that appears to have a number of different combinations it could use to meet the challenges of different opponents and styles in the winner-take-all event that begins on Saturday, July 17 at the Charleston Coliseum.
As always, offensive firepower and the ability to make shots consistently likely loom as the barrier between the starting gate and a deep run for Best Virginia, which holds a No. 2 seed in the West Virginia Regional.
While Best Virginia isn’t overly tall, it does have what appears to be a solid inside game with veteran Kevin Jones and roster newcomers Logan Routt and Sagaba Konate. In the team’s exhibition win Wednesday in Beckley, Routt showed some newly developed offensive skills, especially on the pick-and-roll, and seems primed to be a player who can contribute on the offensive end.
“It was really a confidence thing, believing I’m the best player on the floor,” Routt said. “I’ve been battle-tested at West Virginia, with some of the hardest-playing teammates and the hardest-coaching coaching staff in the country. That helped me excel.
“Guys like Tarik [Phillip] and Tey [Myers], they aren’t going to be selfish. A lot of times I’d blink and the ball was in my hands. Their level is really high.”
Classifying himself as a “bruiser” who will pick, screen and then pound his way to the hoop, Routt notes that the mix of skills offered by Jones, who can play inside and out, and Konate, who runs the floor with athleticism and attacks the rim with ferocity, gives the team good diversity on both ends of the floor.
Extending to the forward and wing spots, Best Virginia again shows some range of abilities and will be in search of consistent shot-making from the perimeter. John Flowers, who also serves as the team’s general manager, was most consistent in that regard, and along with Alex Ruoff, who earned the highest efficiency rating among all small forward in the Bundesliga BBL (the top-tier German professional league) this winter before moving on to play for the Nishinomiya Storks, will need to be on target to help the team spread the floor.
Flowers will also need to contribute to the rebounding effort, as will Jonathan Holton, who appears just as bouncy and athletic as he did while wearing a Mountaineer uniform.
At guard, Juwan Staten shows no ill effects from the year he took off to serve as a graduate assistant for West Virginia this past year. He pushes the ball up the floor effortlessly and attacks the rim aggressively, which will be very important for a team that needs to run the court and get early-opportunity baskets.
Tarik Phillip and Teyvon Myers will help direct the offense or play alongside Staten, and must also contribute as scorers, especially in the absence of Jaysean Paige, who will miss this year’s event.
Phillip shows an more well-rounded game this year and is capable of hitting shots from the perimeter, while Myers has a variety of non-traditional yet effective shots at the end of drives into the lane. Also important will be the shooting of Chase Harler, whose 3-point ability could be the final piece of the puzzle at guard.
Defensively, things are still a work in progress, as the team’s first practice with all 11 players present was Wednesday’s exhibition game. Some switches and assignments were not the smoothest, although some half-court trapping and pressure figure to be part of the team’s arsenal as connections are re-established.
Finally, there’s coaching, and again the theme is flexibility and depth. Assistant coach Da’Sean Butler is an experienced pro who has been through the TBT before and brings a player’s perspective, while assistants Greg Richardson and Dave Tallman were part of Best Virginia’s previous TBT entry and have a great deal of coaching experience on their resumes. Add in head coach James Long, who has been excellent in allowing his experienced players to take the lead and not overcoaching, and it seems like there is also a good fit in that area.
“Today was a feel thing. Rotations are the most important thing we’ll take from these [exhibition games],” Long said. “We need to find the guys that are playing the best together. Once we figure out the rotations that will work the best and get guys game reps, we’ll go from there.”
“James is doing a great job. He’s always prepared,” Jones observed. “He always makes sure every practice is productive, and we respect his basketball mind. I think he is going to do a great job. He’s letting us play our game and be ourselves.”
Best Virginia played another exhibition game against Mountain East Conference all-stars Friday in Wheeling, then will huddle hold more practices before next Saturday’s opener against WoCo Showtime, a veteran TBT participant made up of Wofford College alumni making its seventh appearance in the event.