LOGAN — Chief Logan State Park was the site of a “color run” fundraiser event for Beth Haven Christian School on the morning of Tuesday, May 11.
The color run was part of Beth Haven’s annual serve-a-thon, in which students go out into the community and perform different service projects. According to Beth Haven Principal Regina Vance, the serve-a-thon usually consists of several events, but due to certain restrictions this year, the school decided to host one overall event instead.
The event decided upon was the color run, which is a common fundraiser that sees walkers and runners being doused with different colors at various stations along the route. At Beth Haven’s event last Tuesday, most participants chose to walk a one-mile route, while a portion of students participated in a 5K run that had first-, second- and third-place prizes at the end.
Traditionally, service projects completed by Beth Haven students included visiting local nursing homes and helping organizations like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Due to the aforementioned restrictions, the color run instead saw students collect sponsorships for the event, which helped raise money.
“We really appreciate all the support and the fun and all that and it all benefits Christian education,” Vance said.
In other news from Beth Haven Christian School, the school will host its graduation ceremony for 11 seniors at the Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church at the mouth of Whitman beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 21.