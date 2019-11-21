HUNTINGTON — Opening day for the 39th Annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Christmas Tree Sale will be Saturday, Nov. 30.
All trees are freshly cut and are shipped from Floyd County in Virginia. White Pine, Scotch Pine, Concolor Fir and Fraser Fir, as well as Fraser Fir wreaths, will be available.
Trees can be purchased from three area lots. In Huntington, at two locations: HIMG on U.S. 60E, and 6th Avenue and 1st Street (old Food Fair location); and in Ashland, at the Ashland Tennis Center, 13th Street and Oakview Road. Hours are weekdays from noon to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, which serves children through the mentoring of adult volunteers on a one-to-one basis.
Volunteer teams are also needed to help sell trees for three-hour shifts. Groups, organizations, businesses, friends and families are encouraged to volunteer.