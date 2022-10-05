RACINE — Festival goers were treated to tons of fun on Sept. 24 at Racine, where the Big Coal Heritage Festival welcomed local crafters, food vendors and entertainers to provide a family friendly day of recreation to guests.
According to organizers, nearly 4,000 people attended the event throughout the day, improving on last year’s attendance of around 3,000.
Sixty food vendors attended the event offering a variety of foods to festival goers. Additionally, the vendors in attendance made verbal commitments to return to next year’s festival.
“They’re shocked with Boone County,” stated event Co-Founder Sherri Sharps. “I had several vendors tell me that they never knew this place existed. One lady told me the park was absolutely beautiful, and that she’d never met such friendly people.”
Tony Young from West Madison Grocery was among the vendors present and expressed his gratitude for being welcomed at the festival.
“It was a good experience. People came around to talk and visit with you. It was just a very fun day,” said Young. “We will go back next year. It was a lot bigger than I expected it to be,” concluded Young.
The entertainment was highlighted by performances from the Southern Draw Band and the Lincoln County Cloggers. Southern Draw is a band from Kanawha County that plays a collection of classic country music, bluegrass and gospel. The Lincoln County Cloggers consists of dancers from multiple age groups who perform traditional southern clog dancing.
Entertainment Director Dan Light said the festival team is already looking ahead to next year’s event, stating, “We’ve already done some contact and planning for the program next year, so that it’s something the attendees can respond to well.”
Light said there is sheltered seating in front of the entertainment stage to protect the crowd from sun and rain.
Alongside Sherri Sharps, the other co-founder of the festival was Mary Browning.
“I am very proud of our Big Coal River Heritage Board and members,” she said. “We, being an all-volunteer group, love our work and what we have accomplished. Showcasing the people’s work, Big Coal River, Boone County and West Virginia is wonderful.”
