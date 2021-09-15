ARACOMA — Big Guy’s BBQ is officially fully open for business.
Located at Aracoma, the unincorporated community between Logan and West Logan, Big Guy’s BBQ is a new eatery that offers the Logan area dishes of the smoked variety: pulled pork barbecue, ribs, chicken, burgers and more. The restaurant is located inside the old Long John Silver’s next to Speedway.
Husband and wife duo Joshua and Amelia Jeffery worked since April to extensively remodel the look of the building away from an old seafood-themed fast-food joint to a restaurant that’s more inviting for indoor dining. While working on the remodel process, the couple had a “soft opening” of the restaurant, offering some of their menu at local events and outside beside the building on sunny days.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, a grand opening ceremony was held. An official ribbon was cut to signify the restaurant’s full opening, and music was provided by Shawn Camp and Dewey Jeffery, father of co-owner Joshua Jeffery.
“We started this whole entire dream of ours at the beginning of April and it’s been a really long time coming,” Jeffery said.
“A lot of hard work, but we are so happy that it has all paid off. We have indoor dining, plenty of seats, and plenty of space for everybody. We also offer a party room in here for meetings and parties alike.”
Amelia Jeffery said more menu items will be added and daily specials are also offered. To keep up with the restaurant, follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bigguysbbqwv or call 304-928-9838.
“You can follow us on Facebook,” Jeffery said. “We post live videos, we post pictures, and menu, and pretty much everything that’s going on every day. We also have our hours and our phone number on there.”
