JUDD DOCUMENTARY RELEASED: As the first anniversary of Naomi Judd’s unexpected death looms on April 30, Paramount+ and CMT revealed their plans to honor and celebrate Wynonna Judd and The Judds. Paramount+ recently announced “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah,” a feature-length documentary following Naomi Judd’s daughter as she navigates the next phase of her life and career without her mother. The show premiered exclusively on the service in the U.S. last night. The documentary will also premiere internationally in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Wednesday, July 19. “It’s real, and it’s raw,” Wynonna said in a statement. “It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”
CHANGES FOR ALLEN FAMILY: Jimmie Allen revealed on Instagram last Friday night that he and his wife, Alexis, are separating — and that she is pregnant with their third child. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” he wrote on Instagram. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.” Allen reiterated their top priority “is and will always be ensuring our children are healthy, happy and loved.” The singer said they remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. The couple is already parents to daughters Naomi and Zara and Allen has a son, Aaydn, from a previous relationship. The couple met in 2019 and were married in 2021.
SPOTIFY RELEASES SINGLE COLLAB: Alanis Morrissette commented that there is “strength in numbers with these powerhouse artists” alongside a picture of herself with Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade, who joined her to perform her alt-rock smash “You Oughta Know” on the CMT Music Awards earlier this month. Now fans who missed the performance on the show can enjoy a similar vocal event on Spotify. Spotify has released a studio version of the song featuring the same vocalists. “Alanis is an iconic songwriter and badass inspiration to women everywhere,” Wade said in a statement. “It’s such a special experience that I got to sing with her during this performance with Madeline, Ingrid, & Lainey. I am thrilled this moment is now going to live a new life as a Spotify Single.”
MOST REQUESTED: The Top 5 weekly requests on 93.7 The Dawg are: 1. “Hate My Heart” by Carrie Underwood; 2. “Your Heart or Mine” by Jon Pardi; 3. “Light on in the Kitchen” by Ashley McBryde; 4. “Water Under the Bridge” by Sam Hunt; 5. “Handle on You” by Parker McCollum. This week’s “bubbling under” song is “Anywhere” by Kate Boytek.
Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.
