JUDD DOCUMENTARY RELEASED: As the first anniversary of Naomi Judd’s unexpected death looms on April 30, Paramount+ and CMT revealed their plans to honor and celebrate Wynonna Judd and The Judds. Paramount+ recently announced “Wynonna Judd: Between Hell and Hallelujah,” a feature-length documentary following Naomi Judd’s daughter as she navigates the next phase of her life and career without her mother. The show premiered exclusively on the service in the U.S. last night. The documentary will also premiere internationally in Canada, the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Wednesday, July 19. “It’s real, and it’s raw,” Wynonna said in a statement. “It’s celebration and sadness. It’s all of the people who I leaned on during one of the toughest seasons of my life. I wanted the opportunity to tell my story in my voice. If doing so helps one person out there choose life, then I am grateful.”

CHANGES FOR ALLEN FAMILY: Jimmie Allen revealed on Instagram last Friday night that he and his wife, Alexis, are separating — and that she is pregnant with their third child. “After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate,” he wrote on Instagram. “As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year.” Allen reiterated their top priority “is and will always be ensuring our children are healthy, happy and loved.” The singer said they remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. The couple is already parents to daughters Naomi and Zara and Allen has a son, Aaydn, from a previous relationship. The couple met in 2019 and were married in 2021.

Big John and Bill Cornwell host the “Big John and Company” Morning Show, 5-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday on 93.7 The Dawg.

