PARKERSBURG — It was a perfect Friday evening for the Class AAA, Region IV track and field championship meet at the Erickson All-Sports Facility.
Parkersburg South’s Levi Rice and Parkersburg High’s Keegan Barnette won three events apiece and also ran a leg on a winning relay team.
Thinclads were attempting to finish in the top three of their respective events to earn an automatic berth to next week’s state meet in Charleston.
The Parkersburg boys entered the meet ranked second in the Mountain State and easily topped the field with 160 points. Huntington and Cabell Midland tied for second with 87 and Parkersburg South finished a strong fourth with 86 points.
Only two girls’ squads entered the meet ranked in the top 10 and that was No. 5 Hurricane and No. 6 Huntington. However, the Highlanders took the regional crown with 137.5 points and Parkersburg High nipped Hurricane, 95-94, to earn runner-up honors. Ripley wasn’t far behind with 91.5 in fourth.
Rice ran the anchor leg on the Patriots’ winning shuttles squad that went 59.94. He was joined by Jackson Dearth, Zachary Parsons and Miciah Jones. The senior Rice also won the high jump (5-10) as Ripley’s Jake Harvey (5-8) was runner-up. Also in the high jump, Viking Connor Casto was fourth (5-8) and Patriot Tobi Adebulu was sixth (5-6). In the 100, Rice finished in 11.24 to best Parsons’ 11.47 and Patriot Chase Anderson was fifth (11.73). In the 200, Rice crossed in 22.42 to top runner-up Big Red Ethan Rutherford’s 22.96 showing. Anderson will hope for an at-large berth after taking fourth with a time of 23.59. Ripley’s Joey Ramsey was sixth (23.67).
Barnette, who won the 800 (1:58.93), the 1600 (4:38.90) and the 3200 (9:48.35), watched anchor Ethan Rutherford blaze to the finish line to give the red and white a win in the 4×4 with a time of 3:34.99. Rutherford won the 400 crown with a clocking of 50.65 and Gabe Ray was third (53.48).
Big Red Franklin Angelos was runner-up to Barnette in the 800 (1:59.44) and the 1600 (4:41.36) while placing third in the 2-mile with a time of 9:51.38.Angelos and Ray also ran a leg on the 4×4 unit.
Parkersburg’s Aaron Kupfner was looking to sweep the hurdles events, but Huntington’s Noah Waynick won the 300 hurdles by a narrow 39.79 to 39.84 margin. Dearth also qualified to Charleston by taking third with a time of 41.58.
Kupfner did win the 110 high hurdles (15.02) with Dearth placing third (16.02) and Jones fifth (18.23).
Big Red Justin Waybright was a double-winner in the shot (51-4) and the discus (159-0). Charlie Bauman of PHS was third in the shot (45-7.5) and fourth in the discus (127-8). Ripley’s Frankie Winter qualified in the discus (132-3) by taking third. Big Red Casey Mahoney was fifth in the shot (43- 1.5) and also fifth in the discus (126-0). Jones was sixth in the discus (120- 1).
Bryson Singer of PHS went 20 feet to win the long jump as Big Red Quayvon Cyrus placed fifth (18-11.25).
Also earning a top of the podium finish was Ripley pole vaulter Jacob Banton (11-0).
In the 4×1, PSHS finished runner-up to advance thanks to a time of 45.27 from Tyson Maze, Anderson, Gunner Sands and Parsons. The Big Red 4×2 also was runner-up with a time of 1:35.25 thanks to Kyle Hall, Daniel Jones, Cyrus and Singer.
The only other relay team to advance automatically was Ripley in the 4×4 and the 4×8. The Viking quartet of Mason Dennis, Noah Kessell, Daniel Goodreau and Max Meadows were third in the 4×8 and also third in the 4×4 with Jake Harvey, Meadows, Goodreau and Kessell.
Area girls who won individual titles were Parkersburg’s Jaden Garner in the discus as she threw a personal record 111 feet, 3 inches. Ripley also had wins thanks to Opal Huffman in the 400 (1:01.49), Tori Fisher in the long jump (15-6.5) and Jazmin Parsons in the pole vault (9-6). Viking Gwyneth Gandee was third in the pole vault (9-0) while teammate Mya Phalen (8-6) was fourth and Big Red Haylie Polan sixth (7-6).
In the discus, Patriot Hannah Kinzer will hope for an at-large berth after throwing 100 feet and 1 inch to place fourth. Parkersburg’s Mary Simmons was sixth (87-7). Also earning points in the shot put were Viking Mia Casto (fifth) and Big Red Jacqualin Leaman (sixth). Area placers in the long jump also included South’s Breanna Beverage (fifth) and Big Red Destiny Hastings (sixth).
Lily Wharton finished runner-up to Huntington’s Cierra Thacker in the 100 (12.66 to 12.97) with South’s Mo Akita (13.15) placing third. Akita also was runner-up in the 400 (1:02.52) while Parkersburg’s Payton Harvey was fifth (1:04.13). In the 200, Hastings was third (26.69) with Akita (26.87) in fourth and Wharton (27.05) in fifth.
Jadyn Casto’s third-place effort in the 800 (2:29.01) qualified her and teammate Opal Huffman wasn’t far behind in fourth (2:32.44).
The lone area qualifier in the 2-mile was Ripley’s Haleigh McCune (3rd, 13:16.66). Viking Emma Shockey was fourth and Big Red Abigail Anderson sixth.
Parkersburg advanced Kendal Domenick in the 100 hurdles as her time of 16.94 put her in third and just ahead of Ripley’s Aurora Huffman, who was fourth with a clocking of 17.20.
In the 300 hurdles, Parkersburg’s Addison Gherke was runner-up (46.63) and Wharton third (48.83). Aurora Huffman placed sixth.
The Big Red girls won the shuttles with a time of 1:08.05 thanks to Gherke, Claire Tatterson, Domenick and Alayna Liebau. Gherke, Harvey, Abby Broadwaer and Aubrey Lantz topped the field in the 4×4 with a time of 4:18.92. PHS also will run next week in the 4×8 after finishing runner-up to Ripley (10:27.39 to 10:32.05) with the team of Broadwater, Lantz, Olivia
Perkins and Harvey. The Vikings won the event with Jadyn Casto, Fisher, Opal Huffman and Haleigh McCune.
In the 4×2, PHS was runner-up with a time of 1:50.79 thanks to Hastings, Harvey, Domenick and Tatterson. The Big Reds also made it in the 4×1 with a bronze after crossing in 53.54 thanks to Brandice Kunze, Tatterson, Kiki Staats and Hastings.
Also placing from the area was Ripley’s Emily Frashier in the high jump (fifth, 4-4).