CHARLESTON — In the wake of this year’s lawsuits and criminal charges alleging that Kanawha County teachers and aides abused special education students, the West Virginia Senate is trying to strengthen video surveillance of special education classrooms.
In 2019, amid abuse allegations in the Berkeley County school system, the Legislature passed a law mandating video cameras in public school special education classrooms. The law allowed parents and guardians of students involved in alleged incidents, such as bullying, abuse or neglect, to view the videos.
Incidents are defined under that law as suspicions raised by parents, guardians, teachers or aides.
That law provided the central evidence for each, still-ongoing Kanawha civil lawsuit and criminal case this year: video footage of the alleged abuse. But Craig and Beth Bowden, parents who are suing Kanawha’s school district over alleged abuse of their son, are arguing that the law needs changes.
“What it’s not, currently, is a law to stop abuse A.S.A.P. by detecting the abuse A.S.A.P.,” Craig Bowden told the Senate Education Committee on Thursday.
He said the most-needed change is striking out a line that bars continual or regular monitoring of the footage.
“There were no red flags whatsoever for the teacher that abused my son,” he said.
Asked Thursday how the couple even knew to view the tape, Beth Bowden said she thinks a bus aide “saw something on” another child in her son’s Holz Elementary classroom. A Kanawha schools spokeswoman has said “the alleged abuse was discovered by school personnel and reported by school administration to CPS and law enforcement.”
Beth Bowden said “the abuse from this day — this one day that we got to view — included slaps across the face, slamming heads on desks, throwing children to the floor by the hair of their heads, forcing a child to eat lunch in the bathroom floor,” plus verbal abuse “to students who, for the most part, are nonverbal, and cannot speak for themselves.”
Senate Education advanced Thursday Senate Bill 261, which would change the 2019 law. The bill would require a school administrator to review at least 15 minutes of footage from each special education classroom at least every 90 days.
That change was proposed by Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason and a public school teacher, and refined by suggestions from Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison. After the meeting, Craig Bowden said he was happy that provision is in the bill but would like the minimum required review time to be longer than 15 minutes.
The legislation also would extend from 90 days to 365 the amount of footage the school system must retain at any time, allowing those viewing the footage to go back further upon suspicion of an incident. That change was suggested by Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph.
“The least expensive part of the system is the storage,” Karnes said.
The bill also would lift the mandate that the footage be deleted after a certain time. That change was proposed by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam.