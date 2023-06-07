This is a week when we honor those who died in battle for our country. There was a time when society seemed to be more sensitive and compassionate about casualties of war, but today there are many distractions that cause the mind and conscience to skip over what is important. Another example is the neglect to teach young children about who God is. Nevertheless, some people might not realize there is a distinction between Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. In other words, the purpose of Memorial Day is to memorialize the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. You’ll find that some veterans find it dismaying when they are thanked on this day and most realize the person has good intentions but are confused about who the day is meant to honor. It’s a time to remember those who lost their lives and could not come home. We might consider how we can support and safeguard their grieving families and loved ones who are left behind, as well as reflect on why we have the freedom that we enjoy today.
