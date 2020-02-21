Cabell Huntington Hospital

Feb. 9

Brumfield - Mr. and Mrs. Luke Matthew Brumfield, a daughter, Aurora Elaine Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alexis Anna Mays.

Wallace - Kenton Lee Wallace and Makayla Jean Mayenschein, a son, Roman Lee Wallace.

Feb. 10

Phillips - Mr. and Mrs. Trey Seath Phillips, a daughter, Haven Jean Phillips. Mrs. Phillips is the former America Rose Pauley. 

Simmons - Kenneth Marcel Simmons and Julia Eloise Monge, a daughter, Selena Marcella Eloise Simmons.

Bates - Kirsten Leigh Moore and Jarrott Todd Bates, a son, Kolten Lee Bates.

Feb. 11 

White - Mr. and Mrs. Michael Todd White, a son, Ehrich Mathew White. Mrs. White is the former Margie Ann Cox.

Ware - Brandy Dannielle Gibson and Darion Mykal Ware, a son, Sebastain Gray Ware.

Feb. 12

Jones - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Jones, a daughter, Shiloh River Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Temara Dawn Sheppard.

Miller - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leo Miller, a daughter, Aries Grace Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Tasia Shyanne Haney.

Hay - Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joseph Hay, a son, Leo Kayde Hay. Mrs. Hay is the former Durinda Dawn Kessick.

Feb. 11

Dempsey - Mr. and Mrs. Justin Darrell Dempsey, a son, Myles Matthew Darrell Dempsey. Mrs. Dempsey is the former Ashton Paige Church.

Brittani Nicole Dyer

F-Masey Jean Dyer

02/14/2020

Mr & Mrs Nathan Robert Lewis

M-Jaxton Kyler Lewis

12/15/2020

Whitney Shea Powell

Emily Don Beckett

M-Julian Beckett

02/14/2020

Mrs & Mrs Angela Jeanette DeHart

M-AiJryian Blaire DeHart

02/14/2020

Jessica Lynne Wormington

Mr & Mrs Shaun Steven Beller

M-Jason Eli Beller

02/15/2020

Jennifer Nicole Dill

Mr & Mrs Basel Edris

M-Kareem Zuheir Edris

02/14/2020

Haya Sankar

Mr & Mrs Justin Michael Kelley

M-Kaysen Jelmer Kelley

02/14/2020

Caitlyn Jordana Adkins

Mr & Mrs Jason Dean Holbrook

F-Novalee Anne Holbrook

Ashley Nicole Dickerson

02/14/2020

Amber Nichole Erwin & Cody Allen Childers

F-Adalynn Nichole Childers

02/14/2020

Kacey Danielle Peyton and Travis Johnathan Shepherd

M –– Lyric Garrett Shane Shepherd

02/14/2020

AF

Stephanie Lynn Alberty and Bryce Stephen Compton

02/09/2020

M-Grayson Michael Compton

Mr. & Mrs. Larry James Parsley

02/15/2020

M –Maddox Shane Parsley

Kayli Brooke Dillon

Mr. & Mrs. Willard Wesley Bailey

02/15/2020

F –Skylee Annestyn Bailey

Ashlee Nicole Runyon

Mr. & Mrs. Dustin Riley Stone

02/15/2020

M –Chase Matthew Stone

Sara Beth Hensley

Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Brandon Hatfield

02/15/2020

M—Braxton Reese Hatfield

Brittany Nicole Fulton

