Cabell Huntington Hospital
Feb. 9
Brumfield - Mr. and Mrs. Luke Matthew Brumfield, a daughter, Aurora Elaine Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Alexis Anna Mays.
Wallace - Kenton Lee Wallace and Makayla Jean Mayenschein, a son, Roman Lee Wallace.
Feb. 10
Phillips - Mr. and Mrs. Trey Seath Phillips, a daughter, Haven Jean Phillips. Mrs. Phillips is the former America Rose Pauley.
Simmons - Kenneth Marcel Simmons and Julia Eloise Monge, a daughter, Selena Marcella Eloise Simmons.
Bates - Kirsten Leigh Moore and Jarrott Todd Bates, a son, Kolten Lee Bates.
Feb. 11
White - Mr. and Mrs. Michael Todd White, a son, Ehrich Mathew White. Mrs. White is the former Margie Ann Cox.
Ware - Brandy Dannielle Gibson and Darion Mykal Ware, a son, Sebastain Gray Ware.
Feb. 12
Jones - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Lee Jones, a daughter, Shiloh River Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Temara Dawn Sheppard.
Miller - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Leo Miller, a daughter, Aries Grace Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Tasia Shyanne Haney.
Hay - Mr. and Mrs. Charles Joseph Hay, a son, Leo Kayde Hay. Mrs. Hay is the former Durinda Dawn Kessick.
Feb. 11
Dempsey - Mr. and Mrs. Justin Darrell Dempsey, a son, Myles Matthew Darrell Dempsey. Mrs. Dempsey is the former Ashton Paige Church.
Brittani Nicole Dyer
F-Masey Jean Dyer
02/14/2020
Mr & Mrs Nathan Robert Lewis
M-Jaxton Kyler Lewis
12/15/2020
Whitney Shea Powell
Emily Don Beckett
M-Julian Beckett
02/14/2020
Mrs & Mrs Angela Jeanette DeHart
M-AiJryian Blaire DeHart
02/14/2020
Jessica Lynne Wormington
Mr & Mrs Shaun Steven Beller
M-Jason Eli Beller
02/15/2020
Jennifer Nicole Dill
Mr & Mrs Basel Edris
M-Kareem Zuheir Edris
02/14/2020
Haya Sankar
Mr & Mrs Justin Michael Kelley
M-Kaysen Jelmer Kelley
02/14/2020
Caitlyn Jordana Adkins
Mr & Mrs Jason Dean Holbrook
F-Novalee Anne Holbrook
Ashley Nicole Dickerson
02/14/2020
Amber Nichole Erwin & Cody Allen Childers
F-Adalynn Nichole Childers
02/14/2020
Kacey Danielle Peyton and Travis Johnathan Shepherd
M –– Lyric Garrett Shane Shepherd
02/14/2020
Stephanie Lynn Alberty and Bryce Stephen Compton
02/09/2020
M-Grayson Michael Compton
Mr. & Mrs. Larry James Parsley
02/15/2020
M –Maddox Shane Parsley
Kayli Brooke Dillon
Mr. & Mrs. Willard Wesley Bailey
02/15/2020
F –Skylee Annestyn Bailey
Ashlee Nicole Runyon
Mr. & Mrs. Dustin Riley Stone
02/15/2020
M –Chase Matthew Stone
Sara Beth Hensley
Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Brandon Hatfield
02/15/2020
M—Braxton Reese Hatfield
Brittany Nicole Fulton