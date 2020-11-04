Boone County Commission President Eddie Hendricks presents Boone Memorial Hospital CEO Virgil Underwood with a plaque acknowledging the hospital’s five-star rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) for patient experience during a regular session on Oct. 20.
BMH honored by county
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.